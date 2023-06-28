Zelenskyy Condemns Russian Missile Attack On Kramatorsk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday hit out at Russia after its forces launched an attack on Ukraine's Kramatorsk. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "Exactly on the anniversary of the 🇷🇺 terrorists' attack on Kremenchuk, on the shopping mall, when 22 people were killed, Russian savages again fired missiles at the Kremenchuk district." He added, "Today, Russian terrorists also brutally shelled Kramatorsk. S-300 missiles. Unfortunately, there are killed and wounded. Assistance is being provided. The rubble is being cleared."

While condemning the merciless Russian attack, Zelenskyy wrote, "Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done - defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists." Later, in the tweet, the Ukrainian president thanked every nation that has been supporting Ukraine. "And I thank again and again everyone in the world who supports Ukraine and helps protect our people!" he wrote.

Russian missile attacks on Kramatorsk

At least 8 people died, including 3 children, and 56 were injured in the Kramatorsk attack in the Kramatorsk attack on June 27, Ukrainian authorities confirmed. A search operation has been initiated to rescue those who are stuck in the debris. The strike took place at a busy shopping centre in Kramatorsk. A pizza restaurant said to be popular with journalists was destroyed in the attack, and several private homes were damaged. In an image shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, a man stood in front of the destroyed building with his head wrapped in a bandage and blood on his jeans.

Today, russian terrorists hit a cafe in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

UPD. UPD. At least 3 civilians have been killed, and 25 have been injured. Currently, a search and rescue operation is underway.#russiaisaterroriststate



Who has condemned the attack?

Apart from the Ukrainian president, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska denounced the "brutal strikes". Taking to Twitter, the Ukraine's first lady wrote, "On anniversary of mall shelling in Kremenchuk, terrorists from RF attack civilians again. Kramatorsk, missile attack on a restaurant in the city centre. Crowded place, the evening — enemy do not want normal life in Ukraine. There are a lot of wounded. It is painful. Evil must be punished."

On anniversary of mall shelling in Kremenchuk, terrorists from RF attack civilians again. Kramatorsk, missile attack on a restaurant in the city center. Crowded place, evening — enemy do not want normal life in 🇺🇦. There are a lot of wounded. It is painful. Evil must be punished. — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) June 27, 2023

The US White House, which has recently announced a further package of support for Ukraine totalling USD 500 million, also condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine. "We condemn Russia's brutal strikes against the people of Ukraine, which have caused widespread death and destruction and taken the lives of so many Ukrainian civilians," asserted a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council. Notably, US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had recently talked over a phone call, when Biden told him that the US will "continue to stand with Ukraine and provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment to defend itself against Russian aggression".

NATO has increased its 'readiness to face Russia and ally Belarus'

According to the latest statement by the NATO Chief, Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance has increased its readiness to confront Russia in recent days. Stoltenberg also confirmed that the power of Russia's military shouldn't be underestimated following the weekend's short-lived mutiny against it by Wagner Group mercenaries, AP reported. Stoltenberg asserted, "The alliance may decide to boost its strength and readiness to face Russia and its ally Belarus when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on July 11-12."

"It's too early to make any final judgment about the consequences of the fact that Prigozhin has moved to Belarus and that most likely some of his forces will also be located in Belarus," the NATO chief said after meeting leaders of seven NATO countries. "But we have sent a clear message to Moscow and Minsk that NATO is there to protect every ally, every inch of NATO territory," he added.