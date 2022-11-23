Zelenskyy Condemns Russia's Cowardly Attack On Ukraine Maternity Ward That Killed Infant

The Russia-Ukraine war has been escalating and the road to resolution seems to be nowhere visible. Amidst all the chaos, an overnight rocket attack struck a hospital maternity ward in Southern Ukraine. As per an AP report, the local authorities claimed that the said rockets were Russian.

Zelenskyy on November 23 slammed the Russian administration calling the attacks “Russian terror and murder”. The strike which occurred in the city of Vilnius led to the death of two people leaving one woman wounded. One out of the two people killed was an infant. The rescue operation is still underway as it is feared that many people are still in the rubble. This is not the first time Russia has fired airstrikes on a maternity ward, According to AP, on March 9, the Russian bloc destroyed a maternity hospital in the now-occupied port city of Mariupol.

Zelenskyy lashes out at Russia calling the strike 'Russian terror and murder'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was completely distraught by the incident had some harsh words to say about the Putin administration. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy took to Facebook to condemn the attack. He started his statement by calling Russia a “terrorist state.”

The statement reads, “The terrorist state continues to fight against civilians and civilian objects.” According to the Ukrainian President, the occupiers “shelled a high-rise building and a polyclinic in Kupyansk.” Zelenskyy claimed that two people died in the incident out of which one was an infant. One person who was injured is now hospitalised, although Zelenskyy feared that many are still under the rumble.

Lashing out at Russia, President Zelenskyy wrote, “The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what he wasn’t able to achieve for nine months and won’t be able to achieve. Instead, he will only be held to account for all the evil he brought to our country.”

Image: Facebook/Volodymyr Zelenskyy