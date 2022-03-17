Amid the devastation in Ukraine in the face of a full-scale military attack by Russia, more than 6,000 people were evacuated from Mariupol during the past day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday in a video address, informed that 6,000 Mariupol residents, including more than 2,000 children were evacuated.

Chief of Russia's National Defence Management Center Mikhail Mizintsev, on Wednesday had said that over 31,400 civilians had been evacuated from Mariupol via humanitarian corridors. According to the Russian news agency, TASS, Mizintsev added that 99% of these civilians said they 'wanted to go Russia or Russia-controlled territories'.

Ukrainian refugees continue to arrive at the Romanian border town

Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion continued to arrive at the Romanian border town of Siret on Wednesday. Emergency services personnel and volunteers are working around the clock to assist them, while a nearby sports hall has been turned into a refugee centre. Mihaita Musteata, a social worker and volunteer at the centre said many of those arriving have been twice displaced. "We've had some people who've lost their home a second time. They first lost their home in Donbas, then moved to Kyiv, and now they lost that home too," Musteata explained.

Reportedly, more than 3 million Ukrainians fled their country since the invasion began on February 24. An estimated 1.8 million have crossed into Poland, while others first arrived at the borders of Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

Putin: 'Russia has no intention to occupy Ukraine'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his latest video message on March 16, has said that Russia has no intention to attack Ukraine. He accused Kyiv of ignoring implementations of the Minsk Agreements, and said that his country was left with no other option but to launch a military operation and did it only for 'self-protection'.

The Russian President asserted that the special military operation in the country is going according to plan. The President also called Ukraine's recent missile attack in the breakaway Donetsk area as a 'cowardly terrorist act'. Making a scathing attack on the West, President Putin said that it is pushing Ukraine to continue bloodshed by supplying arms to Kyiv. "The West does not even bother to hide that their aim is to damage the entire Russian economy, every Russian," he added.