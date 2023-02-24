Zelenskyy Declares 'Ukraine Will Win' On Eve Of Anniversary Of Russia's Invasion

On the eve of one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that Kyiv will "prevail over invading Russian forces," as the heavy battle continues unabated on the eastern flank of Europe. "We have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals, and we will win," Zelenskyy said on social media in a video message. "We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land," he furthermore noted.

Ukraine's embattled leader also shared images representing the tragedy of the war. "Dozens, hundreds of thousands of photos that leave deep scars in your heart and soul. They remind us of the path we have gone from February to February. It must be in our DNA," he noted. Ukraine's President derided Russia's assault on the Ukrainian territories, saying that Russia has chosen the path of "the murderer, the terrorist, the torturer, the looter." "This is the state choice of Russia, and there will be state responsibility for the terror committed," he stressed.

Russia is heavily shelling Kherson. Missiles against people, residential buildings, pharmacies, markets, vehicle parks... To defeat Russian invaders on Ukrainian land is to save both Ukraine & other nations in Europe, which Russia wants to conquer, from terror. Terror must lose! pic.twitter.com/Y4ELfkiWDc — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 21, 2023

Zelenskyy invites China's President Xi Jinping for visit

Zelenskyy on February 23 also invited Russia's steadfast ally China's President Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine, adding that there is no peace initiative that he witnessed yet. He noted that he would welcome a meeting between Ukraine and China, ahead of Jinping's much-speculated Moscow visit for which the official dates are still awaited. "I know general things. I have not seen the document. It is too early to make a diagnosis of this document. In general, it is very good that China has started to talk about Ukraine. These are the first steps and it is not bad," Zelesnkyy stressed at a press conference, as he met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

''At the level of diplomats, we have conveyed this signal to China. We would like to meet. It is in the interests of Ukraine today,'' the Ukraine President further stated.

.@UN General Assembly ESS resumed its work & will address issue of comprehensive, just & lasting peace consistent with 🇺🇳 Charter principles of sovereign equality & territorial integrity. We urge every responsible Member State to support resolution tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NDNmTrQtsT — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 22, 2023

Zelenskyy's message came as United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] on Thursday was set to vote on a resolution calling to end the ongoing hostilities between Ukraine and Russia for one year. The assembly will adopt a resolution that will be voted on by over 50 countries. "The peace plan is on the table in New York, it is the United Nations Charter," German Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock told DW, pushing for support for the resolution ahead of the New York visit. The UNGA resolution will lay the foundation for peace in Ukraine, she noted. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly are expected to issue a statement on the resolution, and many Western officials are reportedly hoping that many countries shall vote "yes" to a general motion in solidarity with peace and put an end to the war.