Zelenskyy Deems Macron's Attempts To Hold Talks With Russia As A 'waste Of Time'

French President Emmanuel Macron considers the idea of having a dialogue with Russia a mere waste of time, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said that it is a futile act that will most certainly not yield any beneficial results. In a conversation with Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday, Zelenskyy was asked to share his thoughts on Macron suggesting that Russia should be “defeated but not crushed” in the ongoing war.

Responding to it, the Ukrainian leader said, "It will be a useless dialogue. In fact, Macron is wasting his time. I have come to the conclusion that we are not able to change the Russian attitude.” He also shed light on the telephonic conversation he had with his French counterpart on Sunday, and said that the two discussed ways to implement the "peace formula" and joint decisions in the wake of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war being on the horizon.

According to The Guardian, Zelenskyy used his nightly address to express gratitude to Macron “for understanding our needs and for expressing jointly that we cannot waste any opportunity or a single week in our defence against Russian aggression … We also discussed important decisions that we are planning for this week – for our year of resistance.”

Macron asserts France's stance on Russia-Ukraine war

Zelenskyy's remarks about Macron "wasting his time" come after the latter said on Saturday that Russia needs to be defeated in the war, however, not "crushed." “I do not think, as some people do, that we must aim for a total defeat of Russia, attacking Russia on its own soil. Those observers want to, above all else, crush Russia. That has never been the position of France and it will never be our position,” Macron said in a conversation with French outlets JDD and Le Figaro and broadcaster France Inter.

Addressing reporters after attending the Munich Security Conference, Macron exhorted Ukraine's allies to boost their assistance to the embattled nation and help its military forces. "France is prepared for a drawn-out conflict," he said, adding that he does not think either side will be able to completely emerge victorious in the war.