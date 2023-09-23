In a historic address to the Canadian House of Commons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a moving speech that left Canadians inspired and committed to supporting Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia. As he entered the chamber, a voice cried out, "Slava Ukraini," setting the tone for an emotional and impactful gathering.

The address began with a minute-long standing ovation, during which Zelenskyy visibly wiped away a tear. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau followed with a warm welcome and a commitment of $650 million in new funding to support Ukraine over the next three years. This funding includes 50 armoured vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, with a promise that some will be manufactured in London, Ontario. Additionally, Canada will send trainers for F-16 pilots and maintenance, along with funding for mental health services for those affected by the war.

This afternoon, I announced new military support for Ukraine – we’ll provide them with 50 made-in-Canada armoured vehicles. I also confirmed that we’ll contribute pilot and maintenance instructors for F-16 fighter aircraft, and support for Leopard 2 tank maintenance. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 22, 2023

During his speech, Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of "never submitting to evil" and highlighted the construction of the world's first Holodomor monument in Edmonton in 1983. He reminded the audience that at that time, Ukraine lacked memorials due to Moscow's control over the country. However, over the past 40 years, Ukraine has gained independence, and numerous countries have recognised the systemic starvation of Ukrainians by Russia as genocide.

In my today’s address to the Parliament of Canada I emphasized that what Russian occupiers are doing to Ukraine is genocide. And when we want to win, when we call on the world to support us, it’s not just about an ordinary conflict. It’s about saving lives of millions of people. pic.twitter.com/lWzl8YIDf9 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 22, 2023

Zelenskyy stated unequivocally, "It is genocide, what Russian occupiers are doing to Ukraine," highlighting that it's not just an ordinary conflict but a battle to save millions of lives. He expressed deep gratitude to Canada for its ongoing military and humanitarian support, assistance with Ukraine's NATO membership, and training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Canada has contributed over $8 billion to Ukraine's war effort so far, with Trudeau promising that this support will continue to grow. The Ukrainian leader acknowledged Canada's role as a leader on the right side of the conflict, thanking the nation for its hospitality toward over 175,000 Ukrainian refugees who have sought refuge in Canada.

Today, we announced that Canada is investing $650 million over three years to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles. Ukrainians deserve freedom and independence, and we will continue to support them for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/sqNntzoUgW — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) September 22, 2023

Zelenskyy concluded his speech by stating the need for both nations to stand united against "evil" and expressing hope for a monument in Edmonton to commemorate their common victory.

Trudeau vows millions in aid, military equipment, and mental health services

In his own speech, Candian Prime Minister Trudeau stressed the importance of peace respecting international law and preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity. He acknowledged that Russia's President Putin had underestimated Ukraine's resilience and Zelenskyy's determination.

The Canadian PM assured Zelenskyy that Canada would stand by Ukraine against Putin for as long as necessary. In addition to military assistance, Canada pledged $34 million over four years to support mental health services, agricultural livelihoods, and the rehabilitation of local infrastructure in Ukraine.

We’re providing Ukraine with development assistance to support mental health initiatives, farmers and restoration of agricultural livelihoods, local infrastructure rehabilitation and reconstruction, and technical assistance for inclusive recovery. https://t.co/0DdqhJ1dow — Ahmed Hussen (@HonAhmedHussen) September 22, 2023

Furthermore, Canada announced sanctions against 63 individuals and organisations involved in illegal activities, such as the transfer of Ukrainian children and the dissemination of disinformation and propaganda.

Update: We’ve just announced sanctions on 63 Russian individuals and entities – bringing the number of individuals and entities sanctioned by Canada in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Moldova since 2014 to more than 2,700. We’ll continue to increase pressure on the Russian regime. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 22, 2023

The two nations also revealed plans to collaborate on a working group of international partners to develop mechanisms for the seizure and forfeiture of Russian assets, potentially including those held by the Russian central bank, to contribute to Ukraine's rebuilding efforts.

The Canadian Parliament meeting marked Zelenskyy's second address since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. He and Trudeau met privately before the address, with the Canadian PM expressing his deep privilege in welcoming Zelenskyy to Ottawa.

Welcome to Canada’s Parliament, President @ZelenskyyUa. Here, like in your Verkhovna Rada, we’re committed to protecting and promoting democracy. We’ll continue to do that with you, as you defend your own – with humanitarian, military, and financial assistance. pic.twitter.com/X97sj5qg1y — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 22, 2023

Since the invasion began, over 9,000 civilians have lost their lives, including more than 500 children, albeit the UN agency tracking casualties says the actual figures are likely much higher.