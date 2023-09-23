Last Updated:

'Slava Ukraini' | Zelenskyy Delivers Moving Speech In Canada's Parliament As Trudeau Vows $650mn For Ukraine

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau pledged $650 million in new funding to support Ukraine over three years as Zelenskyy delivered an address to the Canadian Parliament.

Anmol Singla
Canada Trudeau Zelenskyy Olena

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left), Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska (centre) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pose for a photograph during Zelenskyy's working visit to Ottawa, Canada | Image: president.gov.ua


In a historic address to the Canadian House of Commons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a moving speech that left Canadians inspired and committed to supporting Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia. As he entered the chamber, a voice cried out, "Slava Ukraini," setting the tone for an emotional and impactful gathering.

The address began with a minute-long standing ovation, during which Zelenskyy visibly wiped away a tear. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau followed with a warm welcome and a commitment of $650 million in new funding to support Ukraine over the next three years. This funding includes 50 armoured vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, with a promise that some will be manufactured in London, Ontario. Additionally, Canada will send trainers for F-16 pilots and maintenance, along with funding for mental health services for those affected by the war.

During his speech, Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of "never submitting to evil" and highlighted the construction of the world's first Holodomor monument in Edmonton in 1983. He reminded the audience that at that time, Ukraine lacked memorials due to Moscow's control over the country. However, over the past 40 years, Ukraine has gained independence, and numerous countries have recognised the systemic starvation of Ukrainians by Russia as genocide.

Zelenskyy stated unequivocally, "It is genocide, what Russian occupiers are doing to Ukraine," highlighting that it's not just an ordinary conflict but a battle to save millions of lives. He expressed deep gratitude to Canada for its ongoing military and humanitarian support, assistance with Ukraine's NATO membership, and training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Canada has contributed over $8 billion to Ukraine's war effort so far, with Trudeau promising that this support will continue to grow. The Ukrainian leader acknowledged Canada's role as a leader on the right side of the conflict, thanking the nation for its hospitality toward over 175,000 Ukrainian refugees who have sought refuge in Canada.

Zelenskyy concluded his speech by stating the need for both nations to stand united against "evil" and expressing hope for a monument in Edmonton to commemorate their common victory.

Trudeau vows millions in aid, military equipment, and mental health services

In his own speech, Candian Prime Minister Trudeau stressed the importance of peace respecting international law and preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity. He acknowledged that Russia's President Putin had underestimated Ukraine's resilience and Zelenskyy's determination.

The Canadian PM assured Zelenskyy that Canada would stand by Ukraine against Putin for as long as necessary. In addition to military assistance, Canada pledged $34 million over four years to support mental health services, agricultural livelihoods, and the rehabilitation of local infrastructure in Ukraine.

Furthermore, Canada announced sanctions against 63 individuals and organisations involved in illegal activities, such as the transfer of Ukrainian children and the dissemination of disinformation and propaganda.

The two nations also revealed plans to collaborate on a working group of international partners to develop mechanisms for the seizure and forfeiture of Russian assets, potentially including those held by the Russian central bank, to contribute to Ukraine's rebuilding efforts.

The Canadian Parliament meeting marked Zelenskyy's second address since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. He and Trudeau met privately before the address, with the Canadian PM expressing his deep privilege in welcoming Zelenskyy to Ottawa.

Since the invasion began, over 9,000 civilians have lost their lives, including more than 500 children, albeit the UN agency tracking casualties says the actual figures are likely much higher.

