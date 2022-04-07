Zelenskyy Demands Russian Troops Return To Pre-war Positions; Vows To Free Occupied Cities

In a major global exclusive, Republic's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday amid the ongoing war in Europe. Speaking to Republic regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, President Zelenskyy sought the pullback of Russian troops to the position they were stationed in before the onset of the war. Zelenskyy went on to add that Ukrainian troops will not withdraw from the occupied areas that are under the control of Russian forces.

Today we are ready to say they should at least withdraw to the positions they had at the beginning of Feb 24, and we will not leave the cities occupied by Russia: Ukraine's President

Further underlining the current situation pertaining to the ongoing war, Zelenskyy asserted that the Ukrainian troops have full control in Odesa though the situation in Mariupol is concerning. He went on to add that the people of Ukraine will not surrender and will keep struggling till they can restore the full integrity of their homeland.

He said, "We will fight for all those cities. We have full control of Odesa, it's a very difficult situation in Mariupol. We will struggle till we can restore the territorial integrity."

It is pertinent to mention here that President Zelenskyy also stated that the Ukrainian forces have used weapons to protect and defend their nation and not to attack the Russian federation.

Zelenskyy: 'I am interested in ending this war'

During his conversation with Republic, the embattled Ukrainian President also spoke about bringing stability back to the world and asserted that it is only possible if the war comes to an end. Zelenskyy further added that the Ukrainians will not lay their weapons and surrender but will resist the aggressors.

Moreover, Zelenskyy also mentioned UN and underscored that the organisation needs to isolate Russia and noted that just saying 'we are concerned' will not bring peace nor will end the world.

During the exclusive conversation with Republic, Zelenskyy reiterated the necessity to end the war to bring peace to the world and added that he is also ready to hold negotiations regarding stopping the conflict with his Russian counterpart Putin. Moreover, the embattled leader also added that he has no preconditions before the meeting with Putin and is ready for a peace talk as a security guarantee can be talked through parallelly.