Zelenskyy Denies Receiving Any Request From German President Steinmeier For Kyiv Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied receiving a request from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Ukraine, according to the Kyiv Independent. Zelenksyy’s dismissal of getting a request from Berlin came after the German newspaper Bild said that the Ukrainian President was against Steinmeier’s visit because of the German President’s close ties to Russia in the past.

Even adviser to Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Serhiy Leshchenko, denied in an interview with CNN that the Ukrainian President had rejected a visit offer from the German President. Steinmeier had said on Tuesday that he had planned to visit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with his Polish counterpart and the Baltic state’s leaders to “send a strong signal of European solidarity with Ukraine ... (but) that was not wanted in Kyiv”, as per a report.

Bild had even reported that Zelenskyy rejected the German President’s plans to visit Kyiv due to Steinmeier’s close ties with Russia in recent years and his years of support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the project that would double the flow of Russian gas in the European country. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also told RBB public radio, “The president would have liked to go to Ukraine and would have visited the president”.

When Scholz was asked if he himself planned to visit Kyiv, the German Chancellor said that he was in more regular contact with Zelenskyy than almost any other Western politician. Reports over the German President’s visit to Kyiv came as presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia met Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Baltic state leaders assert 'fight for Europe’s future'

The Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia pledged to “fight for Europe’s future is happening here” as they visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Earlier, while heading to Kyiv, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda had tweeted, “Heading to Kyiv with a strong message of political support and military assistance”. All four Baltic state leaders even visited the shattered town of Borodyanka in the northwest of Kyiv from where the Russian troops retreated to focus on the eastern Donbas region.

Met in #Kyiv today the presidents of Estonia 🇪🇪 @AlarKaris, Latvia 🇱🇻 @valstsgriba, Lithuania 🇱🇹 @GitanasNauseda and Poland 🇵🇱 @AndrzejDuda. Grateful to our friends for constant support and comprehensive assistance in countering russian aggression. We will win together! pic.twitter.com/HiVvwZMtoN — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) April 13, 2022

(Image: AP)