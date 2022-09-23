Ever since Russia launched its aggressive military operation against Ukraine, the conflict has put the Russian President under massive criticism. Recently, while speaking with the German newspaper Bild, the embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was asked if he has a favourite joke about Russian President Valadimir Putin.

He stated that he does, but he is not ready to tell it. "You will laugh, but in Russia, they will cry. I'm not sure if this is appropriate. "This is called black humor."

Zelenskyy avers Russia needs to change philosophy of their regime

Zelenskyy also said that he does not link the possible end of Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia with the end of the war in Ukraine, but Putin's government will definitely end only "when the people of Russia decide. We do not influence this."

When Zelenskyy was further asked who will replace the current regime in Russia, he replied, "The question is not about the person. The question is in the philosophy of their regime, in the philosophy of preserving their power, and in the philosophy of their attitude to Ukraine. If they don't change it, if they don't change their doctrine, it doesn't matter who will be there instead—a young man, an old man, etc.," reported Ukrainska Pravda.

He further stated that he has a different opinion about the military and political leadership and every Russian military man who came to Ukraine. "I'm sorry, I don't wish them anything good, and I don't want them to have a long life. As soon as they come here, I wish them to get off our land, and if they don't, I wish them all a happy ending."

Earlier, while addressing the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, he accused Russia of willingly triggering a food crisis. He also indicated that the world must give the toughest reaction to Russia for triggering a global food crisis.

"Any state that provokes famine that tries to make access to food a privilege that tries to make the protection of nations from famine dependent on... the mercy of some dictator -- such a state must get the toughest reaction from the world," Zelenskyy said.

Image: AP