Zelenskyy Denounces Belgium's Diamond Trade With Russia, Stresses 'peace More Valuable'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced Belgian’s diamond trade with Russia as he addressed the Belgian lawmakers via video link on Thursday. Zelenskyy said that Russian merchants are still selling diamonds in Antwerp which is known as the diamond city of Belgium. The president of the war-torn nation, who has addressed lawmakers in different countries to gather support for Kyiv, emphasised that “peace is more valuable than diamonds”.

The Ukrainian President has said that 90% of Mariupol has been destroyed after being under siege for four weeks and there is no water, food, medicine left. The Ukrainian President said “We do everything we can to protect the humanitarian corridor so that women, children and the elderly can flee. Sometimes it works. But often the Russians do not make it possible to leave the city.”

He also reiterated his demand for imposing a no-fly zone above his country. Belgian lawmakers even gave a standing ovation to the Ukrainian President. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo took the floor at the end of the session. He argued that he understood Zelenskyy’s demand but said it would mean a war with Russia. Zelenskyy also noted that over 30,000 Ukrainians were welcomed by Belgium.

He added, “And it is Belgium, as the heart of Europe, that can inspire all other Europeans to do more. Help us expel the invaders from Ukraine and restore the precious peace.”

“Peace is worth more than any diamonds. More than any agreement with Russia. More than any Russian ship in European ports. More than any barrel of Russian oil. I believe that every Belgian knows well what has to be done to restore peace. To be truly worthy of Europe. So do it!” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy says the situation in Ukraine 'remains difficult'

Following the address to Belgium's parliament, Zelenskyy said in a national address that situation in his country "remains extremely difficult". He added, "We endured much more than the enemy expected. They said - three or five days. They thought that this would be enough for them to seize our entire state. And it’s already day 36. And we are standing. And we will continue to fight."

Image: AP/Facebook