Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's recent shelling of residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia and warned those behind the merciless strikes on civilians will be held responsible. Though Zelenskky in a social media post, mentioned the killing of 12 people, later, the Ukrainian officials confirmed the killing of at least 17 and wounding of dozens. "Merciless strikes on civilians again killed 12 in Zaporizhzhia. Russia attacked the residential areas in the middle of the night and killed 12 and injured at least 49. Among the wounded, six of them are children," he said. "This is an absolute evil, inhuman and terrorist act. From the one who gave this order, and to the officials who followed this order, all will be held accountable before the law and the people," he added.

Another russian missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia. 17 civilians were killed.

If #UAarmy had modern Western anti-missile systems, we could have prevented such tragedies. pic.twitter.com/6mTHlFshF9 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 9, 2022

According to local media reports, blasts blew out windows in adjacent buildings and left at least one high-rise apartment building partially collapsed. The same was also confirmed by the social media handle of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry. While speaking to the news agency, Associated Press, Tetyana Lazun’ko, 73, said she and her husband, Oleksii, took shelter in the hallway of their top-floor apartment after hearing sirens. “There was an explosion. Everything was shaking,” Lazun’ko said. “Everything was flying and I was screaming.” Meanwhile, some Ukrainian officials linked the attack on residential areas with the powerful blast on Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea that rocked on Saturday and killed at least three people.

Crimea's Russian governor said emotions are too high in Moscow

Notably, the 19-kilometre Kerch Bridge, on a strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, is a symbol of Russia's claims on the northern coast and an essential link to the peninsula. The region initially lay in the Ukrainian region, but Russia annexed the area in 2014 and has installed pro-Kremlin leaders. Besides, the bridge has been playing a vital role in accelerating military operations in southern Ukraine. Reacting to the incident, Crimea's Russian governor, Sergei Aksyonov, said that the emotions are very high among Russian citizens and added they are seeking appropriate revenge. "The situation is manageable - it's unpleasant, but not fatal. Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge," Aksyonov, told reporters.

Image: AP/Twitter@DefenceU