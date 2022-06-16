Zelenskyy Dials Boris Johnson To Discuss Ukraine's Defence Needs, Threat To Food Security

As the brutal Russia-Ukraine conflict has continued for over four months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday dialed his British counterpart Boris Johnson to discuss Kyiv's military requirements to deter Moscow's aggressive move in the eastern region. Taking to Twitter, the embattled president informed he deliberated on the imminent danger of global food insecurity looming in the wake of the threat to Ukraine's maritime transit amid the Russian besiege of the Black Sea ports.

In response, Johnson reiterated the UK's galvanised support for Ukraine until its "eventful victory." He also went on to add The Group of Seven (G7) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summits later this month "will be an opportunity to demonstrate the West’s unity and resolve to support Ukraine in the long-term." Johnson particularly stressed the Russian President Vladimir Putin's "despicable" blockade of the Ukrainian sea ports- mainly Odesa. Johnson further reaffirmed Zelenskyy "the intensive work taking place with international partners to find ways to resume the export of grain from Ukraine to avert a global crisis," 10 Downing Street said in a statement, quoting the British PM. Johnson agreed that the steps would deem imperative for Russia to relax its blockade and allow "safe shipping lanes", the statement mentioned.

Johnson, Zelenskyy talks come amid tension over Russian death row

The telephone conversation comes as the UK is frustrated with Russia over the "sham" trial and death sentence verdict of two Britons convicted in the pro-Moscow court in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow will be all ears if London appealed for the Britons incarcerated for now in the Russia-backed region of DPR. He claimed since the trial and hearing there was no contact to insist on the release of the prisoners. However, Peskov added, London must apply for a release to Ukraine since the verdict was passed in a court under Ukrainian jurisdiction. "You need to apply to the authorities of the country whose Court passed the verdict and that is not the Russian Federation," Peskov emphasised, as quoted by the Associated Press. He added, "but of course, everything will depend on appeals from London. I am sure the Russian side will be ready to listen," he remarked.

UK FM claims Kyiv 'thoroughly probing' Briton's death sentence

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated that the matter of British men sentenced to death by a court in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is being taken up thoroughly by Ukraine. "The two people were fighting for the Ukrainian army. They were permanently located in Ukraine and they are prisoners of war. And the case is being taken up by the Ukrainians, by the Ukrainian foreign minister," Truss told BBC’s Radio 4 Today Programme, as reported by The Guardian. She further stated that she is making all efforts to ensure the release of Aslin and Pinner. When asked if direct talks with the pro-Russian group would be part of it, the UK minister said she wouldn't publicly reveal the strategy.

For the unversed, earlier on June 9, the Supreme Court of the DPR had sentenced three "foreign mercenaries" to death for fighting in Ukraine amid the ongoing war. According to reports, the mercenaries include two citizens of the United Kingdom as well as one from Morocco. The British citizens were identified as Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner.

(Image: AP)