Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, spoke to the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and discussed ways to resist Russian aggression. Both the leaders discussed ways to increase pressure on Russia through sanctions to penalise it for invasion of Ukraine. In a tweet, Zelenskyy appreciated the bloc for providing monetary assistance amid the devastating war. "Discussed with President of the Commission @vonderleyen the EU’s support for in countering Russian aggression. Increasing sanctions pressure on Russia is important. We also appreciate significant financial assistance. Ukraine continues to move towards membership in the EU," the Ukrainian President said

Notably, Zelenskyy signed an application for membership of his country in the European Union earlier on February 28. The major development followed after the European Union announced to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukraine while announcing a slew of fresh sanctions against Russia. On Sunday, Zelenskyy also spoke to European Council President Charles Michel, where the former advocated for proffering special attention to the EU membership application signed last month."Regular international talks. With the President of the Council @eucopresident, we discussed the issue of increasing financial support for and sanctions pressure on the aggressor. Special attention was paid to the further negotiation process on Ukraine's EU membership," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

European Union imposed fresh sanctions on Russia

It is to mention that the European Union unveiled a series of sanctions against Moscow on Saturday. According to the announcement by the President of the European Commission, the new sanctions will severely hit the Russian market - both economically and personally. Among the actions announced on Saturday, Ursula stressed her speech on cutting the European countries from their dependency on Russia for energy such as oil and gas. During her speech, she highlighted how the countries are cutting ties with Russian banks and pointed out the continuous exit of famous brands from the Russian market. Ursula von der Leyen also stressed that the block will ensure the Russian state and its elites cannot use crypto assets to circumvent the sanctions. She also announced a ban on the export of any EU luxury goods from EU countries to Russia, in order to prevent Russian elites from enjoying lavish life in Moscow.

(Image: Twitter//@vonderleyen/@ZelenskyyUa)