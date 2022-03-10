Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, dialled President of European Commission (EC) Ursula von dey Leyen and discussed the establishment of humanitarian corridors with her. As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its third week, thousands of people have lost their lives and UN confirmed that over 2.3 million have already fled the country, according to Associated Press. Moscow announced a fresh ceasefire on Wednesday to allow citizens to leave but hours later shelled a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol, killing hundreds.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Zelenskyy said that he continued his dialogue with von dey layen and thanked the EU for a fresh sanction package on Russia. Furthermore, he stated the need to ensure that there is a humanitarian corridor for Ukrainians to escape the country. The embattled president also said that he raised the key issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU, which he said was key to stopping Russia.

Continue dialogue with @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen. Grateful for another sanctions package against the Russian aggressor. We agree on the need to ensure effective humanitarian corridors for civilians. Raised the issue of 🇪🇺 membership, which is key for 🇺🇦. #stoprussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian President also consulted with members of the European Union (EU) in addition to holding talks with European Council President Charles Michel to discuss new sanctions against the Russian Federation. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said that the consultations with the EU continues and highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to pressurize Kremlin to end the war. He also asserted that there was an immediate need for global support to Ukraine.

Consultations with 🇪🇺 partners continue. Talked with @eucopresident. Discussed sanctions against the Russian aggressor, the need for coordinated pressure on Russia to ensure the security of civilians, support for 🇺🇦 in our struggle & 🇺🇦’s membership in the #EU. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

Three sanction packages

As of now, the European Union has adopted three discreet packages of sanctions focusing mainly on individual sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, collective bans on individuals, services and banks as well as banning overflight of Russian planes over EU airspace. However, on Sunday, Kuleba said that Kyiv was making “every effort” to formulate the fourth package of sanctions. The top diplomat added that the Ministry will work with each government to ensure that new sanctions are applied.

Since the war began, an estimated 1,200 people have died in the ancient port city of Mariupol, according to the latest report by the Associated Press. Overnight shelling killed 3 civilians in Okhtyrka, including two women and a 13-year-old boy, NEXTA reported.

(File Image: EU)