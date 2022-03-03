Amid the devastating situation in Ukraine, its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett where he briefed him about the current situation in the country. Zelenskyy took to Twitter and said he and Bennett had discussed extensively the ongoing Russian aggression against Kyiv. "Had a phone conversation with Israel Prime Minister @naftalibennett about Russian aggression," he wrote on Twitter. Notably, two days after the war started, Zelenskyy had approached the Israeli Prime Minister to serve as a mediator in possible talks with Russia, Ukraine's UNIAN news agency had reported on February 26.

A day after his request, the Kremlin Press had confirmed that Bennett had agreed to mediate between Ukraine and Russia in order to prevent further escalation. "Naftali Bennett offered Israel's intermediary services to suspend military actions," the Kremlin said. Though the Israeli Prime Minister's offer did not profer the desired results, he had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the day Moscow and Kyiv had initiated peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border. During the conversation, the Kremlin said that the Russian President told his excellency that peace talks were already underway with Kyiv.

Next peace talks to be held on Thursday

It is worth mentioning the delegates of Russia and Kyiv had a five-hour-long meeting on Monday, February 28. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, both sides had discussed in detail all the items on the agenda and found some common points on which common positions can be found. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak, who was also a part of the delegation had said that the main purpose of the meeting was to enable a ceasefire and end "hostilities on the territory of Ukraine." However, the Ukrainian President's advisor accused the Kremlin's delegation of being biased during the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

"Negotiations are difficult...Unfortunately, the Russian side is still extremely biased regarding the destructive processes it launched," Podoliak wrote on Twitter. According to the latest development, Sputnik reported that the Zelenskyy office was ready to hold a second meeting on Thursday evening. It is worth mentioning that the country has been witnessing a full-scale invasion of Russian forces since February 24, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a military operation against its neighbouring country, Ukraine. Since then, the country has been witnessing some of the horrific days after the second world war.

Image: Twitter/@ZelenskyyUa/AP