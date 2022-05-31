Zelenskyy Discusses Military Aid, Tightening Of Embargoes With French Minister Colonna

Amid the raging war in Ukraine, French diplomat Catherine Colonna met with embattled leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday and discussed the assistance to be deployed to the war-ravaged nation. Colonna, who arrived in Ukraine on Sunday, met Zelenskyy in Kyiv on May 30, Monday. During the meeting, both the leaders talked about the prevailing subjects amid the crisis, which included military aid, tightening of embargoes and getting Ukraine closer to EU membership, as per a statement from Zelenskyy. The matter of unblocking Ukrainian ports was given special attention in a bid to avoid a global food crisis.

Further, expressing gratitude to France and President Emmanuel Macron for their relentless support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Zelenskyy emphasised the significance of the Minister's visit to Ukraine, which is yet another sign of the French Republic's support for the nation.

Ukraine relies on France's leadership in combating Russia's aggression: Zelenskyy

During the discussion, both the parties underlined the need of implementing the EU's next, sixth round of sanctions against Russia at the earliest. Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine relies on France's leadership in countering Russia's aggression and defending European principles, according to the release. The embattled leader even noted that Ukraine is counting on France's support for the EU leaders' decision in June to award his nation the status of a candidate for EU membership.

While discussing Russia's utilisation of food security as a weapon in its conflict against Ukraine, Zelenskyy urged French allies not to succumb to the aggressor's blackmail and pressure to ease sanctions against Moscow. Ukraine depends on France's strong engagement in the post-war reconstruction effort, according to him. Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the French government in particular for its financial support and aid in the care of the injured Ukrainian military.

Colonna asked for immediate inquiry into murder of journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff

Apart from this, Foreign Minister of France Catherine Colonna extended gratitude to Zelenskyy for giving her a warm welcome. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “I was happy to carry, in the name of the President of the Republic, the message of support and admiration which is ours. A message of friendship.”

Colonna also visited war-hit Bucha and asked for an immediate inquiry into the killing of journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was slain in Ukraine's Luhansk area. She wrote in a tweet, “I am deeply saddened & shocked by the death of our compatriot Frédéric Leclerc Imhoff, killed by a Russian bombardment on a humanitarian operation while exercising his duty to inform. All my thoughts are with his family, colleagues and journalists.”

The Minister also spoke with Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk area, and asked Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy to conduct an inquiry. Apart from Colonna's tweets, the French Foreign Ministry also published a statement requesting an investigation into the killing of the journalists, as per media reports.

