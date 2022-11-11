Zelenskyy Discusses Multifaceted Defence Support For Ukraine In Call With UK's Rishi Sunak

The United Kingdom has been one of the strongest allies of Ukraine throughout the course of the Russia-Ukraine war. Taking a step towards the direction of stronger cooperation, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak had a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on November 10. The two leaders had a discussion about the “multifaceted defence support for Ukraine” as well as “continuation of the grain deal”.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, “I had a phone call with PM @RishiSunak. We discussed the multifaceted defense support for Ukraine and assistance in enduring the winter period. We also spoke in favor of the continuation of the "grain deal" and agreed positions on the eve of important international events.”

UK PM praises bravery of Ukrainian forces

On November 9, the Russian military was ordered to withdraw from Kherson, the only provincial Ukrainian Capital it captured during the course of the Ukraine war. According to the Irish Examiner, the British Prime Minister expressed “careful optimism” over Moscow’s troops being “forced to flee” Kherson. However, according to a Downing Street spokesperson, the leaders agreed that “any Russian withdrawal from the occupied city of Kherson would demonstrate strong progress for the Ukrainian forces and reinforce the weakness of Russia’s military offensive, but it was right to continue to exercise caution until the Ukrainian flag was raised over the city.“

On November 9, addressing the issue of Kherson, the Ukrainian President said, “The enemy does not bring us gifts, does not make gestures of goodwill. We fight our way up. And when you are fighting, you must understand that every step is always resistance from the enemy, it is always the loss of the lives of our heroes.”

Explaining the phone call further, a Downing Street spokesperson said, “The Prime Minister praised the bravery of the Ukrainian armed forces and reiterated the UK’s unwavering military, economic and political support.” In his tweet, President Zelenskyy also asserted that both the leaders spoke in favour of the “continuation of the grain deal” along with ensuring “assistance in enduring the winter period”.

