Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Sunday, spoke to British PM Boris Johnson and the Czech Republic PM Petr Fiala in a bid to galvanise more support in his battle against Vladimir Putin. During the telephonic conversation, the three leaders discussed civilian struggle against the ongoing invasion as well as the “criminal attacks” that Russian troops have been making on Ukrainian citizens. It is imperative to note that the talks came a day after the Ukrainian defence ministry reported seven causalities in an attack conducted by Russians on a convoy evacuating women and children near Kyiv.

Held talks with 🇬🇧 PM @BorisJohnson and 🇨🇿 PM @P_Fiala. Talked about 🇺🇦 people's struggle against Russian aggression, about Russia's criminal attacks on civilians. Thanked the partners for their important support. We appreciate it. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also thanked his European partners for their support. “We appreciate it,” he wrote in his tweet. Earlier this week, European Union slapped a fourth package of sanctions on the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, UK, unilaterally hit Moscow with embargoes and sanctions. The Boris Johnson administration has not only sanctioned Putin and numerous oligarchs but also stopped all investments in Russia. Meanwhile, Czech Republic will provide additional military support to Ukraine worth at least $31.5 million, announced the official speaker of the Czech government, Vaclav Smolka, as per NEXTA.

The UK stands with Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ql7FNjWaal — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 24, 2022

More urgent aid from the UK arrives for refugees fleeing Russian aggression.

➡️blankets

➡️hygiene kits

Our staff on the ground in Moldova will make sure this gets to where it’s needed. pic.twitter.com/vRjzOSAMst — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) March 12, 2022

Almost 600 civilians killed

The UN human rights office said in a report that at least 596 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, and at least 1,067 have been injured. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Sunday that 43 of those killed were children, while 57 were injured. The Geneva-based office had documented 579 civilian deaths and 1,002 injured a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the UK Defense Ministry on Sunday said Russian naval forces have created a "distant blockade" of the Black Sea coast to isolate Ukraine from international maritime trade. The Black Sea coast serves as one of the main routes for maritime trade between Europe and Asia. A blockade on Ukraine’s Black Sea Coast would mean that tons of grains from Russia remain stranded on Ukrainian ports, causing immense economic loss to Russia. According to SovEcon, both countries have 3.5 million tons of wheat and 16 million tons of corn left to ship this season. Apart from blocking trade, the British administration has also been aiding Ukrainian refugees. Earlier this week, it announced monetary payment and assistance for British residents who give shelter to people fleeing the war.

(Image: AP)