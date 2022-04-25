Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday discussed tougher sanctions against Russia and security guarantees with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, NEXTA reported. The meeting took place after the top-level US officials reached Kyiv as a part of a secrecy-shrouded visit amid a two-month-long running Russian war against Ukraine. The visit is the first such since Russia began its military offensive in Ukraine.

Following the high-level meeting, Blinken addressed the press, where he stated that Russia is "failing in its war aims and Ukraine is succeeding." He also added that the meeting with Zelenskyy was meant to demonstrate US' strong support for the Ukraine government and its people. Blinken noted that talks with Zelenskyy "was...an important a moment to be there to have face to face conversations in detail," The Associated Press reported. Blinken also hailed Ukraine's "extraordinary courage" and praised Zelenskyy's leadership in "pushing back this horrific Russian aggression."

Notably, the much-awaited visit by US diplomats comes following a series of top-level arrivals to Kyiv beginning with leaders from Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Estonia, Spain, and Denmark in March. Earlier in April, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen also visited Kyiv when she handed over the EU membership questionnaire to President Zelenskyy.

UK PM Boris Johnson also made a surprise visit weeks ago to assess the humanitarian situation and atrocities in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Zelenskyy had called on Biden for the trip to Kyiv in order to "come and see" the war-ravaged nation, in response to which the White House said, "there are no such plans."

US diplomats announce military financing for Ukraine

Responding to Zelenskyy's calls for "more" military assistance for Ukraine, the visiting diplomats pledged $300 million in foreign military financing to Kyiv, in addition to approval of a $165 million sale of ammunition, according to reports by The Associated Press.

US State Department officials, under the condition of anonymity, told The Guardian that Blinken and Austin announced a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied partner countries. The amount included some $322 million earmarked for Kyiv alone. The financial assistance is different from the ones allotted previously. This in particular will be cash disbursement, which will allow Kyiv to purchase the supplies that it needs. This financial aid brings total US assistance to Ukraine to some $3.7 billion since the Russian invasion began.

Zelenskyy thanked the US delegation and expressed "deep appreciation" for the additional assistance. On the diplomatic front, the US has promised to re-establish its diplomatic presence in Kyiv. Additionally, Biden will announce his nominee for the US embassy in Ukraine.

