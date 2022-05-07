Zelenskyy Does Not See 'readiness' From Russia To End War With Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, May 6, stated that he does not see any readiness from the Russian side to end the war with Ukraine. In his speech at Chatham House, Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of violating all international laws and human rights with their military aggression in Ukraine. According to him, Russia was moving forward with their military actions as they believed that they will be held responsible for these crimes years later. The statement of Zelenskyy comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 70 days.

"Today is already the 72nd day of a full-scale war, and we do not yet see its end. We do not see or feel the willingness of the Russian side. Just as we do not see comprehensive answers to all the threats posed by Russia," Zelenskyy said in the address.

Zelenskyy highlighted that "Russian state propagandists on their media resources" publicly assess the time needed by nuclear missiles to target European capitals. He accused them of "boasting" that Russia can destroy any state and even preparing infographics. Zelenskyy stated that some politicians in Europe continue to maintain ties with Russia even after Moscow's aggression in Ukraine, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian government. He accused Russian-state owned Gazprom of intentionally not supplying an adequate amount of gas to cover the deficit in the market. Highlighting the impact of Russian military action in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that Moscow has blocked their ports and it has led to the international market being left without adequate supplies of key products from Ukraine.

Ukraine proposes to create a tool for 'upgrading global security'

In his speech at Chatham House, Zelenskyy said that since February 24, they have been making efforts to obtain weapons and monetary support. Zelenskyy stressed that they have initiated a large-scale Recovery Plan for Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine for months has been calling on the international community to impose a ban on Russian oil, blocking its economic sector. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to those states that have offered support to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. In his address, Zelenskyy proposed to create a tool which they call United 24 which will help to create opportunities to prevent any aggression or at least stop it in 24 hours and provide assistance to the victim of aggression.

"Ukraine proposes to create just such a tool. We call it U24. United 24. By upgrading the global security system, we must create opportunities to prevent any aggression or at least stop it in 24 hours or in 24 hours to provide such assistance to the victim of aggression, which will restore peace," Zelenskyy said in the address.

Image: AP