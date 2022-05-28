Zelenskyy: Donbas Will Be Ukrainian As Myth About Russian Army's 'remarkable Power' Busted

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised Donbas will be “Ukrainian again” as Russian troops press ahead for their so-called liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In his nightly address on Friday, the embattled president asserted that the whole region of Donbas belonged to his administration, including the cities claimed by the invaders. Notably, a British intelligence's recent report said that Putin’s troops were bolstering attacks on strategically located Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

In his address to the nation, Zelenskyy said that the situation in Donbas is “difficult”, adding that due to which the Russians concentrated maximum reserves and artillery in Donetsk and Luhansk. However, Zelenskyy asserted that his troops were doing everything to protect every inch of the region and that Donbas would soon be ‘Ukrainian’.

He said, “We are protecting the country as our current defence resources allow. We are doing everything to increase them. And we will increase them.”

“If the occupiers think that Lyman and Severpdpnetsk will be theirs, they are wrong. Donbas will be Ukrainian. Because this is us, this is our essence. And even if Russia brings destruction and suffering everywhere there and there will be no alternative to our Ukrainian flags there. As always, I signed a decree today to award our military. "

'Destroyed myth about extraordinary power of Russian army' : Zelenskyy

Speaking to students at Stratford University on Friday, Zelenskyy said that "Ukraine is a country that has destroyed the myth about the extraordinary power of the Russian army -- an army that supposedly, in a few days, could conquer anyone it wants". In his virtual address, he further said that now Russian forces are trying to occupy the entire nation but we feel strong enough to think about the future of Ukraine, which will be open to the world," he added. Notably, the 44-year-old leader used the opportunity to reiterate that his country will eventually win the war. Russia's war on Ukraine entered day 94 on Saturday.

