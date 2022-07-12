Zelenskyy Dubs Canada's Decision To Return Nord Stream 1 Turbine To Germany 'unacceptable'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has chastised Canada's decision to return Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany. In his late-night video address on July 11, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has summoned a Canadian envoy over the decision of Ottawa to return the Nord Stream turbine. He called Canada's move "an absolutely unacceptable exception" to sanctions imposed against Russia.

Zelenskyy called the exception to sanctions "dangerous" for Ukraine and all the countries in the world. He emphasized that the sanctions imposed against Kremlin will be viewed as a "manifestation of weakness" in Russia. In his late-night video address, Zelenskyy stated that Russia will make efforts to completely shut down the supply of gas to Europe "at the most acute moment." Notably, Canada has been imposing sanctions against Russia ever since Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy added, "If a terrorist state can squeeze out such an exception to sanctions, what exceptions will it want tomorrow or the day after tomorrow? This question is very dangerous. Moreover, it is dangerous not only for Ukraine but also for all countries of the democratic world," according to the statement released on the website of the Ukrainian President's office.

The statement of Zelenskyy comes after Canada, on Sunday, 10 July, announced allowing Siemens to return repaired Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany. Canada announced the decision ahead of the shut down of the natural gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe for annual maintenance.

Canada allows the return of repaired Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany

Canadian Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, in a statement released on Twitter, said that Canada will "grant a time-limited and revocable permit for Siemens" to return the repaired Nordstream 1 turbines to Germany. He noted that the absence of natural gas supply will affect the economy of Germany and Germans could be unable to heat their homes during winter. Wilkinson said that the Canadian government has taken the decision to support Europe's ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to work towards ending dependency on Russian gas and energy. The Canadian government announced the decision before the annual maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which started on July 11, according to AP. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline which operates under the Baltic Sea and supplies gas from Russia to Germany and other countries will not operate until July 21 for maintenance work.

