Zelenskyy Dubs Iran & Russia A 'terrorist Corporation' Amid Drone Debacle

The Russia-Ukraine war and the issues surrounding it seem far from reaching any sort of resolution or conclusion. The recent revelation of Iran's shipment of drones to Russia made the matter even worse. While the Western bloc alleged that Iran provided the drones to Russia, spotting Ukraine's claims, the country initially denied the allegations emphasising that they are maintaining a 'neutral stance'. Later they admitted that they were sent 'months before the war broke out'. However, the recent revelation is now making the whole world question their neutrality.

In response to the Iranian government’s admission of sending drones to Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released a statement lashing out at both Iran and Russia. While Zelenskyy asserted that Iran is still “lying”, he called his Russian counterparts “terrorists”.

Zelenskyy calls Iran and Russia a 'terrorist corporation'

In an address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy informed citizens that the Iranian official representatives have admitted that “they did supply drones for Russian terror.” Accusing Iran of lying, Zelenskyy said, “But even in the confession they lied”. He added that Ukraine shoots down "at least 10 Iranian drones every day, while it claimed that it gave a little number of drones.”

Further emphasizing his claim, Zelenskyy asserted, “Only during the day yesterday,11 Shaheed drones were destroyed.” Zelenskyy also accused Iran of teaching “Russian terrorists, how to use drones.”

Giving a strong message to Iran, Zelenskyy claimed that if the country continues “lying about the obvious,” it will mean that the “world will put even more effort into investigating.” Calling out the relations between Iran and Russia as a “terrorist corporation” Zelenskyy said, “The terrorist cooperation between the Russian and Iranian regimes and what Russia is paying Iran for such cooperation will be investigated as well.”

Finishing off his address, he said, “There will be no such thing in the modern world that any of the terrorists or their accomplices will remain unpunished.”

The drone debacle

It all started when Ukraine claimed that Kyiv shot down many Iranian drones that were sent by Russia targeting the Ukrainian civilians and the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. As more and more information came out over the issue, the US, the UK, and the rest of the western bloc urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to investigate the issue. Earlier this week, Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, called the allegations "totally unfounded" and reiterated Iran's position of neutrality in the war.

On Saturday, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the country's Foreign Minister, acknowledged for the first time that his country supplied Russia with these drones. However, he insisted that the transfer took place months before Moscow's onslaught against Ukraine. The recent revelation then resulted in Zelenskyy lashing out at Iran and Russia. The whole situation is now making the world question the Iranian stance.