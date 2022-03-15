Zelenskyy Eases Tax Regulations Amid Russia-Ukraine War; Urges Putin's Forces To Surrender

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its day 20 on March 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while putting forth fierce resistance against Moscow's military advancements, released another video to boost the Ukrainian troops morale by enumerating Russia's losses and damages. After having extended martial law in Ukraine for the coming 30 days, Zelenskyy vouched for maximum deregulation of respective businesses. He also urged members to resume business operations in areas with no fighting and violent clashes.

In his latest address amid Vladimir Putin's military offensive, the Ukrainian President said, "Listen to me carefully, Russian officers, you have already understood everything. You will not take anything from Ukraine. You will take lives. There are a lot of you. But your life will also be taken. But why should you die? What for? I know that you want to survive. We hear your conversations in the intercepts and we hear what you really think about this senseless war, about this disgrace and about your state. Your conversations with each other. Your calls home to your family. We hear it all and we draw conclusions. We know who you are."

Zelenskyy offers a chance to Russian forces to surrender in latest video

Maintaining his conviction to defend his homeland, the Ukrainian President further gave a warning to Kremlin forces against further destruction. He asked Putin's men to surrender if they wished to be treated as humans.

"Therefore, I offer you a choice. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I give you a chance. A chance to survive. If you surrender to our forces we will treat you the way people should be treated. Decently. In a way, you were not treated in your army and in a way your army does not treat ours. Choose!" he concluded.

'Maximum business deregulation'

Speaking of deregulation of business across Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers had decided on a package of solutions to stir the economy of the war-ravaged country. Referring to citizens who were willing to work in areas where security is in place, he mentioned tax reforms that are agreed upon.

"First, we are starting tax reform. Instead of VAT and income tax, we give a rate of 2% of turnover and simplified accounting. For small businesses, these are the first and second groups of sole proprietors. We will set a voluntary payment of a single tax. That is- if you can, then pay and if you can't then there are no questions," Zelenskyy said in his latest address.

Ukraine abolishing 'inspections for all businesses': Zelenskyy

Furthermore, Ukrainian Cabinet is set to abolish inspections for all businesses in a bid to recover cities while businesses should operate within the framework of Ukraine's law, Zelenskyy said.

"Our brave defenders (Ukrainian forces) continue to inflict devastating losses on Russian troops. Soon the number of downed helicopters in Russia will reach hundreds of units. They have already lost 80 warplanes. Hundreds of tanks, thousands of other equipment. In 19 days, the Russian army has lost more in Ukraine than in two bloody and years-long wars in Chechnya," Zelenskyy further noted.