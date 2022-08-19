Zelenskyy, Erdogan And UN Secretary-General Guterres Hold Trilateral Summit In Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday held a trilateral meeting in Lviv, in western Ukraine with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Zelesnkyy appealed to the United Nations to ensure the security of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant controlled by Russian forces, exchange prisoners of war (POWs) and arrange for a visit from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation as the three held discussions for nearly 40 minutes.

The world is on a verge of nuclear disaster due to occupation of world's third largest nuclear power plant in Energodar, Zaporizhzhia region. How long will it take the global community to respond to Russia's irresponsible actions and nuclear blackmailing? https://t.co/lGHlhALMqV — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 18, 2022

Turkey's president Erdogan, who has assumed the neutral stance between the two combatants, and had attempted to broker talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul later announced that he will follow up with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that matters discussed with Zelenskyy would require the Kremlin's agreement. "Turkey is willing to act as mediator and facilitator," said Erdogan at the briefing, adding that he remains "convinced that the war will end at the negotiating table.”

"UN must ensure the security of this strategic object (nucear plant), its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops," Zelenskyy said after meeting in the western Ukraine city of Lviv alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



It was the first high visit of the Turkish leader to Ukraine as fierce fighting and shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility continue posing a threat to the safety and security of the region. Zelenskyy, on his official Telegram channel, accused Russia of ensuing a “deliberate terror” by launching missiles at the nuclear power plant which he said can have “global catastrophic consequences for the whole world." As the three held talks in Lviv far from the front lines, Ankara's leader announced that he has agreed to help rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure ravaged by the devastating war, which would also imply the reconstruction of the roads and bridges.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, sit as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, top left, and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, top right, exchange documents during a signing ceremony at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. Credit: Associated Press

UN agrees to help in freeing captured Ukrainian soldiers (POWs)

UN chief Guterres agreed to look into the Ukrainian citizens deported to Russia, the Ukrainian president later announced on the website. Zelenskyy appealed to the UN to help in freeing captured Ukrainian soldiers (POWs) and medics. The Turkish president also asked the international community not to abandon diplomatic efforts to end the war that displaced more than 10 million Ukrainians and killed tens of thousands. Condemning the recent shellings near the nuclear plant, UN chief Guterres reiterated that "common sense must prevail to avoid any actions that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear plant." He further stated that the facility must not get involved in the military operation by the warring sides. "Instead, the agreement is urgently needed to reestablish Zaporizhhia as purely civilian infrastructure and to ensure the safety of the area," he stressed.