Zelenskyy, European Council Prez Discuss Ukraine's EU Membership & Sanctions On Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy talked to President of the European Council Charles Michel and discussed the “increasing financial support” for Kyiv. According to the update on Twitter by the Ukrainian President, Michel and Zelenksyy also discussed the sanctions pressure on the ‘aggressor’ which is Russia. He also said that special attention was paid to the further negotiation process on Ukraine’s EU membership after last week Zelenksyy signed the application for the country to join the European Union.

In a separate Twitter update, Michel said that he “debriefed” the Ukrainian president on the outcome of the two-day unofficial EU summit which took place in Versailles Palace near Paris. European Council President also underscored the “unwavering support” of the bloc to Ukraine. Michel said that both leaders discussed “the clear and urgent need to ensure humanitarian access and safe passage to and from Mariupol and other besieged cities.”

Zelenskyy talked to UK and Czech Republic PM

Zelenskyy’s talks with Michel followed the Ukrainian President’s phone calls with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Czech republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala. With both Johnson and Fiala, Zelenksyy said he discussed Ukrainians struggle against Russian aggression along with “Russia's criminal attacks on civilians”. Ukrainian President also thanked British and Czech Republic’s PM.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy on Sunday called on citizens to “hold on” and offer strong resistance against Russia. In the latest address to the nation, the Ukrainian President termed the ongoing Russian aggression as the “war for life, for Ukraine, for independence." Further, denouncing Russia’s attack near the Polish border, he added, "nothing was happening there that could threaten the territory of the Russian Federation."

After Russia attacked the crucial military base near the border of Poland with over 30 cruise missiles on Sunday-- Zelenksyy called it a “black day” and urged NATO leaders to establish a no-fly zone over the nation. Zelenskyy cautioned, “If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory. NATO territory. On the homes of citizens of NATO countries”. The Ukrainian defence ministry had also said that 134 people were wounded in the attack.

