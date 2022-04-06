Zelenskyy Exposes Extent Of Russian Damage To Ukraine During Address To Irish Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, addressed the Irish parliament wherein he laid bare the crisis hit situation of his country. Speaking at a joint session of the Oireachtas in a video address, the embattled leader also thanked Ireland for its financial and humanitarian assistance. Notably, soon after Zelenskyy's address, the Irish Prime Minister announced his administration’s support for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

“This night Russian missiles hit our infrastructure,” the embattled leader said, adding that the projectile barrage impacted civilian infrastructure. Accusing Moscow further, he said that its troops were destroying things that sustain the livelihoods of people. “Russians are destroying fuel, food, agriculture equipment and putting mines in fields. They are also blocking ports with agriculture exports and cargoes. For them, hunger is also a weapon, a weapon against us ordinary people,” Zelenskyy emphasized. According to the Ukrainian leader, the results would have a greater effect on countries in Asia and Africa, that import food grains from Ukraine.

He further took note of the situation in Mariupol, stressing that Russia was using its hunger weapon on half a million population of the port city of Mariupol. “They don’t allow anything to come through. No Food, no water. Earlier, people were melting snow to get water, now they don’t even have that”. Zelenskyy also underscored that not even a single house across the besieged port city has been left unattached. “Dead bodies have been left lying on the streets.”

'Russians are destroying everything that makes us Ukrainians: Zelenskyy

He further added that it was a military tactic that Moscow has used previously. “Russian troops were killing everybody trying to escape.” Disclosing official statistics, Zelenskyy stated 167 children have been killed since the conflict started, however, counting was still on in some cities including Mariupol. He said, “927 educational institutions were damaged while 258 hospitals have been obliterated.” He also said that the Kremlin was targeting churches, women, and children.

“Today when the world continues to condemn Russian war crimes, we still have to convince European companies to abandon the Russian market, foreign politicians to cut Russian banks from the global financial system, ask Europeans to stop funding Russian war machines”.

Zelenskyy thanks Ireland

Thanking the Irish administration and people, the Ukrainian leader said that although the country was neutral, it abandoned its policy to support Ukraine. “I am grateful to you, to every citizen of Ireland. Thank you for sanctions, humanitarian and financial aid, thank you for caring about Ukrainian refugees," the actor-turned-politician said.