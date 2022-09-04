Zelenskyy Expresses Gratitude To Outgoing UK PM Johnson; Hopes For Support From Successor

UK's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been vocal about supporting Ukraine since the Russian invasion, received praise from war-embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called him a "true friend" of Kyiv. In a lengthy note, he expressed gratitude to Johnson for the assistance he has provided ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-fledged war against his country in February this year. "To most nations, this came as a great shock. But not to the UK. Prime Minister Johnson acted swiftly and resolutely – just as the British Government had done prior to this war,'' Zelenskyy wrote.

Thank you my friend President @ZelenskyyUa for your kind words.



UK support for Ukraine and its people is unwavering, and we’ll continue to support you against Putin’s war.



Thank you for your friendship Volodymyr, you’re a hero, everybody loves you.https://t.co/a8AiE1EAz0 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 3, 2022

"Before fully-fledged conflict erupted, her Majesty’s government allocated £1.7 billion to the Ukrainian government for our navy, for the construction of naval bases, as well as the package of security assistance and weapons, while RAF transport planes delivered thousands of modern anti-tank missiles to us," he added. He recalled his visit before the invasion in Munich where Johnson pledged to provide military equipment to the Ukrainian army. Also, he thanked the UK PM for his call on the day Russian forces struck the country with lethal weapons. According to Zelenskyy, Johnson was the first leader who called him and enquired about the situation.

Later, such phone calls became regular, providing us with better coordination of international actions aimed at combating Russian aggression, Zelenskky said in the article. The Ukrainian President also mentioned about the meeting he had with Johnson in April. He said Johnson arrived in Kyiv with a message, "You are not alone in this fight, we will back you!" "I am proud to say again that during this difficult time, the UK has stood shoulder to shoulder with us, as the dearest friend and closest ally. As President, I realise that the policy and actions of the Government embody the public will," he said.

Zelenskyy expresses hope Johnson's successor would assist Ukraine

President Zelenskyy acknowledged that it has not been an easy ride for Johnson as he had to deal with many internal challenges and underscored prioritising support for Ukraine, which demanded great courage and determination. As Johnson is set to bid farewell to 10 Downing Street, he expressed that his successor would also favour the needs of the war-ravaged nation as he did. The Ukraine President expressed the hope that the legacy that Johnson has maintained in this fight against Russian barbarism will be preserved. Also, he thanked other "great leaders" and "friends" of Ukraine – Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, and Ben Wallace, your Defence Secretary, noting how they spearheaded the efforts of their respective departments and services.

Image: Twitter/@BorisJohnson