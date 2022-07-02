Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday commended the United States for its "historic decision" to provide additional military assistance worth $820 million to Kyiv. Taking to Telegram, the embattled President thanked US President Joe Biden for the aid that will help Ukraine galvanise its defences in the wake of the ongoing invasion.

"Today I am particularly grateful to the USA and President Biden personally for announcing, on this very day, a new aid package for Ukraine, which includes very powerful NASAMS systems – anti-aircraft missile systems which will significantly strengthen our air defence capabilities. We have worked hard in order to secure this," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

Zelenskyy also lauded Biden for the continued leadership and support of Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor. "Together towards the victory!" Zelenskyy wrote in a Twitter post. The president of the war-torn country also noted that Kyiv was in negotiation with the partners regarding the delivery of military equipment and weapons and is "doing everything within its powers" to gain an advantage over Russian forces, Ukraine Pravda reported.

I commend US historic decision to provide UA with new security assistance package, including modern air defense systems. Thank you @POTUS for your continued leadership and support of UA in its fight against the aggressor. Together towards the victory! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 1, 2022

US approves $820mn military assistance tranche for Ukraine

The US on Friday approved $820 million in military assistance to Ukraine. The US Department of Defence (DoD) detailed that the aid package will include modern surface-to-air missile systems and counter artillery radar. The 14th tranche forwarded by the US also comprises Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; and four additional counter-artillery radars. These critical capabilities will help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression, the DoD said in a statement.

With this, the US has now committed approximately $7.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including approximately $6.9 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24, the US DoD noted. Meanwhile, Washington has overall committed more than $8.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014.

Zelenskyy thanks Latin American leaders for aid during war

Zelenskyy has remained on his heels to bolster support from the global community against the Russian Federation as the war continues to escalate in eastern Europe for over 128 days. On Friday, the embattled President held a series of telephonic conversations with his Latin American counterparts in an attempt to buttress support and rebuild old relations. "I continue to establish relations with an important region- Latin America," Zelenskyy wrote in a Twitter post after a call with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez Prenza and their Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric. Zelenskyy also added he was glad to establish relations with the newly-elected Chilean President.

(Image: AP)