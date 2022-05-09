Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday awarded the medal of 'Excellence in Service' to Ukraine's famous four-legged friend Patron. A Jack Russell terrier, Patron, has been recognised for its brilliant bomb identification and dedication to the service. The canine has been credited with locating and preventing the detonation of at least 200 explosives since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24.

“Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper – Patron – who helps not only to neutralise explosives but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat,” Zelenskyy said in a statement following the ceremony, The Guardian reported.

Patron has become a national figure of patriotism after it worked with the bomb disposal team and State Emergency Services in Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv. Patron's owner- Myhailo Iliev, a major in Ukraine Civil Protection Service was also accorded by President Zelenskyy. The ceremony took place during the visit of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Patron the dog has received an official award alongside his colleagues from Ukraine President Zelenskyy, in the presence of Canada PM @JustinTrudeau. What an honour! pic.twitter.com/uig8VFi5z4 — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) May 9, 2022

During the ceremony, the audience burst into laughter as Patron barked and happily wagged its tail after receiving a pat from Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, Trudeau searched for a treat in his pocket but in vain. The adorable puppy also received a lasting round of applause for its incredible service to the nation.

Canada to reopen embassy in Kyiv

At the joint news conference after a brief meeting with President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Trudeau on Sunday announced the reopening of the Canadian embassy in Ukraine. Trudeau also promised to send more non-lethal military assistance, including cameras, satellite imagery, and ammunition for Kyiv.He informed the aid will include small arms and funding for demining operations. The Canadian PM further highlighted that Ottawa will scrap trade tariffs on all Ukrainian imports from Canada for the next year. Moreover, he held Russian President Vladimir Putin "responsible for heinous war crimes" and called for accountability, CNN reported. It is pertinent to mention that, Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Sunday amid the ongoing all-out Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Image: AP)