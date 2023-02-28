Zelenskyy Fires Top Commander Of Joint Forces As Russia Rains Blows On Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired a top Ukrainian military commander as the country deals with the Russian wrath on its Eastern border. On Sunday, the Ukrainian President fired Eduard Moskalyov from the post of commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, Sky News reported. The commander leading the Ukrainian army in the fight against Russia in the eastern region was dismissed by Zelenskyy in a one-line decree. As per the reports, the Ukrainian President did not give any reason for the removal of the top Ukrainian commander.

The mention of his dismissal was not made on the Ukrainian joint forces’ Facebook or Twitter accounts. The news of the dismissal came after the Ukrainian President described the military situation in the region, as “difficult and painful”. The Ukrainian joint forces are currently engaged in aggressive battles in the Donbas region in the east of the country. The Russian forces are trying to gain control in the eastern region of Ukraine. In an effort to do so, the Russian forces are slowly encircling Bakhmut by occupying the two nearby villages.

Moskalov was appointed to the position last March

Moskalov was appointed to the position in March last year. It was the same time when Ukrainian Lt. Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk was appointed as the head of the Kyiv regional military administration. The resignation also came in the midst of the Ukrainian authorities’ anti-corruption searches and crackdowns across the country.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian President made it clear that in light of the new corruption charges against the top Ukrainian officials, the Ukrainian government will make personnel changes as necessary to “guarantee the rule of law”. However, it is still not clear if corruption was the reason behind the Ukrainian commander’s dismissal.