Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is of the opinion that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will be killed by his own men and women. He said it will finally "kill a killer." This statement came before Russia alleged an attack on the Kremlin on Wednesday claiming to have foiled a drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence. The Russian authorities clarified that Putin was not in his residence during the attack which Moscow has described as a "planned terrorist act."

In an interview for a documentary about the first year of Russia's war on Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated that “There will definitely be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime will be felt inside their state,” cited the New York Post. “The predators will eat a predator … They will find a reason to kill a killer,” he said to the documentary maker Dmitry Komarov.

He added that despite the fact that the Russian population "[does] not hear" him at the moment, Zelenskyy continues to appeal to them because of this belief. The war-torn nation's president did not specifically name the person he believes will turn against Putin. However, he is confident that the rebels will recall his advice when they reach the "important moment" and find "a reason for themselves" to strike.

Will it work? Yes. But I don’t know when, says Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian head of state said it was crucial for the world to witness the genuine cruelty of war in the documentary "Year," which also features documented clips of victims of the war lying on the streets of various Ukrainian cities. It demonstrated that Putin "is a tyrant. An awful man," Zelenskyy remarked.

On February 24, a documentary was published to commemorate the first anniversary of Russia's invasion. Sharp criticism of his assault's failures, which were previously anticipated to last a few days or maybe even a few weeks rather than a year, has, however, put many of his supporters' allegiance to the test and led to infighting, the New York Post reported.

The problem in Russia isn’t fascism, it’s indifference: Alexei Miniailo

The ruthless Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and notorious mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin have repeatedly expressed their disapproval, according to the Times of London. Only 22% of the population, just slightly more than the 22% are vehemently opposed to the war, according to a recent poll, the UK Times reported.

NYP cited Alexei Miniailo, an opposition activist and the creator of the polling organisation Chronicles, who declared that “the problem in Russia isn’t fascism, it’s indifference."