Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, thanked the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Belgium for recognising the Holodomor of 1932-1933, also known as the Terror-Famine or the Great Famine as the 'genocide' of the Ukrainians. In a recorded video message, Zelenskyy on Friday hailed the "historic" voting in the Belgian House of Representatives.

"One more state recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people! I’m thankful to Belgium for this important decision for every Ukrainian, for this deeply symbolic step today!” Zelenskyy said in the footage that he posted on his official Twitter handle. Ukraine believes that the 1932-1933 famine labelled as Holodomor, wherein millions of Ukrainians were killed, was in fact a man-made famine that was engineered by the then-Soviet government of Joseph Stalin.

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted law in 2006

On November 28, 2006, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the law "on the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine" and officially recognised the famine as "genocide of the Ukrainian people." The Belgian parliament on Thursday passed historic legislation that received unanimous approval with a majority vote, recognising the 1932-33 Holodomor famine in Ukraine as "genocide" that was caused by the Stalin regime.

An estimated five million people died in the Soviet Union, and nearly four million were Ukrainians. The text of the document that was approved also carried text to the effect that the Holodomor was the "modern manipulation of historical memory by the Russian regime to ensure its own survival." The Ukrainian grain harvest of 1932 had resulted in below-average yields, triggering a widespread famine and a dearth of food to feed the Ukrainian population. Great Famine, the Holodomor is believed to have been caused as a result of Josef Stalin’s erroneous policies and is termed by Kyiv as a man-made demographic catastrophe.

Several European Union member states recognised the famine as genocide after the European Parliament passed a similar resolution on 15 December. Germany's Bundestag's also officially recognised the Holodomor as genocide, saying that it will be a "warning" to Russia, as the Holodomor occurred during the days of the Soviet Union. Robin Wagener, a German Green party MP noted during his parliament speech that the famine was engineered to quell Ukrainian nationalism. “This recognition is even more important because Ukraine has once again become the target of Russian aggression," Knut Abraham, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) ombudsman of the parliament’s committee on legal affairs and human rights, said.