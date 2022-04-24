As the Russia-Ukraine war enters 60th day on April 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the press conference organised for Ukrainian and foreign journalists on the platform of the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the heart of Ukraine’s capital.

Republic TV, in a press conference in the war-hit country, questioned Zelenskyy about his take on Asian leaders' response to Putin’s military operations in Ukraine. The Ukrainian President hailed the Indian Prime Minister's leadership and said Narendra Modi is a 'real leader of the biggest democracy in the world'.

Speaking on Indian leadership, the Ukrainian President said, "So these countries and their leaders who are now starting to hear, and I’m sure that mister Prime Minister Modi whom I have met and we had several conversations, and I really feel that people and leaders, and I think of him as a real leader of the biggest democracy in the world. I think that they notice that we have to fight for every step of that democracy”.

In early March, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to PM Modi over phone and urged him to help bring the ongoing Russian military operations to an end. The acknowledgment of the conversation came shortly after India began the evacuation process of 694 Indian students who were stranded in Sumy in eastern Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict on February 24.

After speaking to PM Modi, Zelensky tweeted, “Informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia”.

Zelenskyy points out NATO's 'strategic mistake'

Answering Republic TV's question on whether NATO and the West let him down, he said, "Thank you for your question. If talking about world structure, or world info structure of security, I really can’t influence NATO, and we are not NATO’s member. And that, in my opinion, is a big mistake that during all these years NATO couldn’t find a place, time, and opportunities to accept Ukraine to the Alliance. And now everyone can see that we could only strengthen the alliance, and now everybody can see that it might be a large percentage of possibility that Russia won’t start that war."

(Image: ANI/AP)