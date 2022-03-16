Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday hailed the joint visit by leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia to Kyiv, saying that he "truly trusts" European partners who risked coming to Ukraine amid the Russian war. Addressing a press briefing after the meeting, Zelenskyy termed their joint arrival as a "great, brave, correct and sincere step."

His remarks came after Poland PM Mateusz Morawiecki along with his Czech and Slovenian counterparts Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa met with Zelenskyy on Tuesday to reaffirm unwavering support of the European Union (EU) amid Russia's burgeoning attacks on its ex-Soviet neighbour. Zelenskyy said Ukraine has "absolute confidence" in the leaders of these countries and can "definitely achieve the goals with the support of the partners."

"Most important, is that we truly trust these leaders. When we are talking about the security guarantees, about our future in the European Union, or when we talk about the sanctions policy, we are 100% assured that whatever we are discussing, whatever we talk about, this will reach a positive outcome for our country," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as reported by CNN.

EU leaders express solidarity with Ukraine

Following the joint visit to Kyiv, the Poland government on Tuesday informed that the purpose of the visit was to confirm "unequivocal support" of the entire EU for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. "The aim of this visit is also to present a broad package of support for Ukraine and Ukrainians," a statement by Warsaw said, Anadolu Agency reported. Shortly after the meeting, Morawiecki also called on the EU to "very quickly" grant candidacy to Kyiv into the 27 nation bloc.

"We are here to admire your fight against such a cruel aggressor. This invasion has to stop," Morawiecki said. "Those who are killed by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, they can never be forgotten. They are not forgotten," Poland PM Mateusz Morawiecki said, CNN quoted.

Ukraine's neighbours face massive refugee influx

The meeting came as European neighbours of Ukraine have been facing a massive influx of refugees in the wake of the Russian war. About 1,00,000 Ukrainians have entered Krakow and 2,00,000 in Warsaw over the last weekend, with numbers showing no signs of relenting as the war intensified. Train stations in Warsaw and sports halls are also reportedly brimming due to the lack of accommodation in Poland's largest cities. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has also welcomed 2,50,000 asylum seekers, according to PM Fiala, who also affirmed continued aid and support to Ukraine.

(Image: AP)