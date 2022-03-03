On the receiving end of support from the majority of the international community amid the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday hailed the voting at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that showed that 141 nations had voted in the favour of the move against Russia. Sharing the voting record of 163-member UNGA, Zelenskyy praised the “unprecedented majority of votes of the resolution” even though five nations voted against it. It is to note that 35 nations abstained from voting on the resolution that called on Russian forces to immediately stop military aggression in Ukraine.

Expressing gratitude, Zelenskyy said, “I'm grateful to everyone & every state that voted in favour. You have chosen the right side of history."

“Destructive results of the vote in UNGA for the aggressor convincingly show that a global anti-Putin coalition has been formed and is functioning. The world is with us. The truth is on our side. Victory will be ours,” he added.

1/2 I praise the approval by the #UN GA with an unprecedented majority of votes of the resolution with a strong demand to Russia to immediately stop the treacherous attack on 🇺🇦. I’m grateful to everyone & every state that voted in favor. You have chosen the right side of history pic.twitter.com/1sb0qjxXKs — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 2, 2022

In a statement, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had also said in a statement that the member nations voted in overwhelmingly to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It added that when results were placed on the screen in the chamber, a rare standing ovation was witnessed. However, Russia reiterated its stance that civilian structures were not targeted in Ukraine. Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow is not carrying out strikes on any such facilities, even though Ukrainian defence continued to post the destruction of residential areas due to Russia’s airborne attacks.

Broke Russia's ‘sneaky plans in a week’, said Zelenskyy

In the latest video posted by Zelenskyy on the seventh day of the Russian invasion, the President of a war-ravaged nation on Wednesday said that his country had blocked Russia’s “sneaky” plans. He went on to say that he was proud of the “heroic” resistance showcased by the nation in the face of Russia’s military aggression.

"We are a nation that broke the enemy's plans in a week. Plans written for years: sneaky, full of hatred for our country, our people," Zelensky said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging service.

Zelenskyy added that he “sincerely admired the heroic residents" of cities who have resisted the advance of Russian forces. He further added that almost 9,000 Russian soldiers had been killed since the invasion began on 24 February. However, Zelenksyy’s claims about Russian troop casualties were not variable because Moscow is choosing not to report its losses.

