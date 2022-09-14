Zelenskyy Hails Troops' Efforts To Restore Security In Kharkiv As Ukraine Makes More Gains

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed the success of Ukraine's armed forces in the Kharkiv region amid the ongoing war with Russia. In his nightly video address on 13 September, Zelenskyy said that "stabilization measures" have been put in place in liberated regions. He underscored that sabotage groups are being identified, collaborators are being detained and "full security is being restored." The statement of Zelenskyy comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over 200 days.

"As of now, stabilization measures have been completed in the districts with a total area of more than 4,000 square kilometers. Stabilization continues in the liberated territory of approximately the same size. Remnants of occupiers and sabotage groups are being detected, collaborators are being detained and full security is being restored," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "stabilization measures" have been completed in the regions covering a total area of over 4000 square kilometres. Ukraine's President stressed that border tasks have given the task of "protecting the state border" in the regions that have been recaptured by Kyiv's troops. Zelenskyy further said, "It is very important that together with our troops, with our flag, ordinary normal life comes to the de-occupied territory." He stressed that the process for payment of pensions for five months has started in Balakliya and Hrakove. Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian pensioners in the liberated regions will start receiving their payments. Earlier, the embattled President had said that Ukraine's armed forces have reclaimed more than 6000 square kilometres of their territory from Russian troops in the eastern and southern parts of the nation from the beginning of September.

Russia's 1GTA & other WEMD formations 'severely degraded': UK

Meanwhile, the UK Defence Ministry said that one of Russia's "most prestigious" armed forces has been "severely degraded." In its intelligence update about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on September 13, the UK Defence Ministry claimed that Russia's 1st Guards Tank Army and other Western Military District (WEMD) formations have been "severely degraded." It underscored that the Russian force designed to counter North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will "likely take years" to rebuild this capability. It further noted that the elements of the Russian armed forces pulled out from the Kharkiv region last week were from the 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA).

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 September 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/BYZhjLmtmf



— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 13, 2022

Ukraine claims Russia lost 53,650 soldiers since onset of war

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 200 days, the Ukrainian armed forces have claimed that Russia has lost 53,650 Russian troops have lost their lives since February 24. The weaponry losses of Russian forces include 311 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 167 anti-aircraft warfare, 246 aircraft, 215 helicopters, 2180 tanks, 15 ships or boats, 233 cruise missiles, 908 unmanned aerial vehicles and 120 special equipment. The Ukrainian armed forces further revealed that the Russian army has lost 3501 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4665 armoured combat machines and 1290 artillery systems since the onset of the military conflict.