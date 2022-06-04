Zelenskyy Hails Troops For Defending Ukraine For 100 Days, Avers 'victory Will Be Ours'

As Ukraine on Friday marked the 100 days of a strong defence against the invading Russian army, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that his country's troops would withstand the Moscow's so-called 'special military operation'. In a video message, alongside Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and presidential advisor Mykhaylo Podolyak, the embattled President stated that the “victory shall be ours, our team is much bigger."

In the video, Zelenskyy remarked, "Our team is much bigger. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are here. The most important — the people, the people of our state are here. Defending Ukraine for 100 days already. Victory will be ours."

Stating that "Peace, victory, Ukraine – three words for which we have been fighting", he named words that have become widely associated with the ongoing war in Ukraine. “Every day we have words that are much more than just words for everyone. Heavy words. Gostomel, Borodianka, Okhtyrka, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Raisins, Melitopol, Mariupol and Azovstal," he mentioned in his video address.

Russia-Ukraine war is raging across the east as Moscow's forces are extending their hold on Ukraine's Donbas area. As per Kyiv, Moscow controlled a fifth of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and areas of Donbas captured in 2014. The mayor of Kyiv stated that Ukrainians do not want another 100 days of conflict.

Further, Ukraine's foreign ministry issued a statement in which it stated that international assistance to the country was the best investment in peace and sustainable development of all mankind. The ministry also asked for a special court to probe war crimes in the country.

14 million people fled Ukraine: UN

On the 100th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, UN assistance organisations released figures indicating the magnitude of the devastation. According to World Food Programme estimates, the grain blockade and rising food prices have increased poverty for 1.7 billion people globally, while the number of people facing "acute hunger" is predicted to rise by 47 million. According to Amin Awad, the UN's Ukraine crisis coordinator, at least 15.7 million people in the country require immediate humanitarian assistance and protection.

Almost 14 million people (almost one-third of Ukraine's population) have been forced to flee, and nearly 5 million children's schooling has been disrupted. Furthermore, UN Human Rights estimated 9,197 civilian casualties - 4,183 killed and 5,014 injured - but the states only include those who can be authenticated after a thorough verification process. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization, there have been 269 attacks against healthcare facilities, with at least 76 people dead.

Image: AP