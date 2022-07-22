Zelenskyy Hails Ukraine's Potential To Inflict ‘significant New Losses’ On Russian Forces

Ukraine possessed "significant potential" to inflict heavy losses on the Russian Federation, stated Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the 149th day of the all-out Russian assault expanding beyond east regions. Addressing the embattled nation, Zelenskyy on Friday informed that he discussed the situation on the frontline with his top brass defence staff, including Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny, Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov, as well as Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi. During the meeting, he was joined by Commander of Land Forces Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi directly from the battlefront.

"The participants of the Staff meeting agreed that we have a significant potential for the advance of our forces on the front and the infliction of significant new losses on the occupiers," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by President's office.

The official reportedly updated the Ukrainian leadership on the current situation on the frontlines around the Ukrainian eastern and southern borders. Jointly they discussed tactical areas to enhance defending positions to repulse Moscow's forces, who recently escalated the intensity of attacks after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated that the Kremlin is ready to spread its war arms beyond Donbass, into Kherson. "We also thoroughly worked out the issue of providing the troops with the modern weapons - the intensity of attacks on the enemy still needs to be increased," the battle-torn nation's President said.

Zelenskyy thanks Costa Rica for its support

While Syria severed all diplomatic ties with Ukraine following the meeting with Russia in Iran, Ukraine earlier this week established bilateral relations with Costa Rica. For the first time ever, Zelenskyy held a telephone call with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves, on July 21, extending gratitude for sanctions the Central American country imposed on Moscow. "Thanked him for supporting Ukraine in international organizations, including the UN. Appreciate the introduction of the sanctions on Russia, countering Russia’s propaganda. We keep strengthening the anti-war coalition in Latin America," Zelenskyy wrote in a Twitter post, detailing the phone call.

Russia, and Ukraine set to sign mutual deal on grain exports

Following days of deliberations, Turkey on Thursday announced that both Ukraine and Russia are set to sign the agreement to free grain exports from Ukrainian ports. The UN-brokered deal is set to be signed in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace in the attendance of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This comes shortly after Russia said it will consider resuming flow through a critical gas pipeline to Hungary, a European Union country after Hungarian FM Peter Szijjrto visited Moscow, Daily Mail reported.

Nevertheless, there is no respite for Ukraine on the ground as Russian troops rained artillery attacks in Kharkiv. At least 23 people were injured in the missile strike Russia launched on Kharkiv. Meanwhile, Karamatorsk in east Ukraine was under severe shelling. About to cross 150 days, the war has killed thousands and inflicted irreversible damage to the lives of millions in and outside Ukraine.

(Image: @President.gov.ua)