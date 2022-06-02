Zelenskyy Hails Ukraine's Soccer Win Over Scotland, Says It Brings Joy To Nation Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the country's football team's 3-1 victory over Scotland as "joy to our military, to our whole country". In an online post, he called the game "two hours of happiness we are addicted to". Volodymyr also said, "we are all at war, each on our front, for exactly this. For our blue-yellow flag, for our coat of arms on the heart, for ‘not yet dead Ukraine’...which shall not be silenced."

Ukraine's national football team passed the first hurdle to qualify for World Cup 2022 on Wednesday after defeating Scotland 3-1 in an exciting playoff semifinal. Now, the Ukrainian team needs just one more win to fulfil the war-torn nation’s emotion-filled quest to reach Qatar. The Veteran captain of the team, Andriy Yarmolenko triggered happiness across his country by scoring a deftly lobbed goal in the 33rd minute. In the 49th minute, he assisted to set up Roman Yaremchuk’s header to make the score 2-0.

In the entire game, Ukraine appeared to dominate for the much-deserved win but still, the team had to resist the Scottish players’ revival as risk-filled attacks brought a goal in the 79th minute by Callum McGregor. Eventually, the Ukrainian team’s substitute Artem Dovbyk broke clear to score with the last kick of the game in Glasgow.

It was Dovbyk who led his teammates towards the corner of the stadium and shared the celebration with the exhilarated 3,000 Ukraine fans in the crowd of 51,000, stated The Associated Press. The fans, holding the Ukrainian flags with messages to stop the war at home, applauded each other with hands raised high above their heads.

Ukrainian team’s coach, Oleksandr Petrakov said the win was for “the armed forces in the trenches and in the hospitals, who give their last drop of blood, those in Ukraine who suffer every day.”

Ukraine to face Wales on Sunday

To bag a place in World Cup 2022, Ukraine will now have to win against Wales on Sunday in Cardiff. The winner of the upcoming match will go to Qatar in November to play in a group against England, the United States and Iran. It is to note here that the majority of the Ukrainian squad play for home-based clubs whose league was shut down due to an unabated war between Moscow and Kyiv.

Both Scotland and FIFA had agreed to provide a fair chance to Ukraine’s team to prepare for the games that have the centre of national identity and pride for the war-ravaged country. After the stunning game and Ukraine’s well-deserved win, Scotland coach Steve Clarke said, “The best team won the game”.

Image: AP