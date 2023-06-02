Zelenskyy Heads To Moldova For European Summit With Ukrainian Aid In Mind | See Pics

Quick links:
Moldova's President Maia Sandu speaks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy as she welcomes the Ukrainian leader to the European Political Community Summit in Bulboaca.
Zelenskyy meets Norwegian Premier Jonas Gahr Støre at the summit in Bulboaca, Moldova on Thursday, June 1.
The Ukrainian president holds talks with Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit.
Global leaders gather for a round table conference during the summit at the Mimi Castle in Moldova.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy delivers an address at a conference during the summit, pushing leaders to support his war-torn nation.
Zelenskyy arrived in Moldova on June 1 for the summit that aimed to show unity and solidarity with Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia for over a year now.
Leaders pose for a "family" picture at Moldova's Mimi Castle at the summit. It was attended by Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron, and Olaf Scholz among other leaders.