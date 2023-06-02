Last Updated:

Zelenskyy Heads To Moldova For European Summit With Ukrainian Aid In Mind | See Pics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy headed to a summit in Moldova in another step toward his quest to bring more political support to his war-torn country.

Zelenskyy, Maia Sandu
Image: AP

Moldova's President Maia Sandu speaks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy as she welcomes the Ukrainian leader to the European Political Community Summit in Bulboaca. 

Zelenskyy
Image: AP

Zelenskyy meets Norwegian Premier Jonas Gahr Støre at the summit in Bulboaca, Moldova on Thursday, June 1. 

Zelenskyy, Sunak
Image: AP

The Ukrainian president holds talks with Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit. 

European Political Community Summit
Image: AP

Global leaders gather for a round table conference during the summit at the Mimi Castle in Moldova. 

Zelenskyy
Image: AP

Ukraine's Zelenskyy delivers an address at a conference during the summit, pushing leaders to support his war-torn nation. 

Zelenskyy
Image: AP

Zelenskyy arrived in Moldova on June 1 for the summit that aimed to show unity and solidarity with Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia for over a year now.

European Political Community Summit
Image: AP

Leaders pose for a "family" picture at Moldova's Mimi Castle at the summit. It was attended by Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron, and Olaf Scholz among other leaders.

Zelenskyy
Image: AP

Zelenskyy said at the summit that Ukraine would extremely benefit by being a member of the European Union and NATO amid the ongoing war. 

