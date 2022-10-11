Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, 10 October. The talks between the two leaders took place hours after Russia launched missile strikes in Ukrainian cities. Zelenskyy briefed Guterres about the scale & consequences of another Russia's 'bloody crime."

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Antonio Guterres for strongly condemning Russia's missile strike against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored that the world must react as soon as possible. During the talks, Zelenskyy and Guterres discussed the situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the grain initiative. Notably, the Black Sea grain initiative was signed between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations for the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea. Zelenskyy tweeted, "Thanked @antonioguterres for the strong condemnation of Russia's massive missile attack on. Informed in detail about the scale & consequences of another Russia's bloody crime. We are unanimous - the world must react ASAP. Discussed the situation at ZNPP & the grain initiative."

Guterres terms Russia's actions as 'unacceptable escalation' to war

Earlier, the UN Spokesperson said that the UN Secretary-General is "deeply shocked" by missile attacks carried out by Russian forces which reportedly led to damage to Ukrainian infrastructure. In addition, the missile strikes resulted in dozens of people being killed and injured. He described Russia's action as another "unacceptable escalation" to the war and stressed that civilians were paying the highest price. The statement of the UN Chief came after Russia carried out missile strikes across several Ukrainian cities, including its capital Kyiv. Ukraine's Emergency Service said that at least 11 people were killed and 64 others were injured in the attacks that took place on Monday. The strikes came a day after the Kerch bridge connecting Russia and Crimea was destroyed.]

Liz Truss condemns Russian strikes against Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on 10 October. In the telephonic conversation, Truss "strongly condemned" Russia's "appalling attacks" on civilian areas in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, according to the readout of the call released by the UK PM's office. Liz Truss said that Russia’s missile strikes in Ukraine are a sign of Ukrainian success and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “increasing desperation.” She emphasised that the UK will continue to stand behind Zelenskyy and Ukraine. She underscored that the UK will continue to support Ukraine and added that "Putin’s destructive rhetoric and behaviour will not diminish our resolve." The two leaders looked ahead to the virtual meeting of G7 leaders and agreed that it will becoHeading 3me an important opportunity to showcase opposition to Russia's "despicable campaign."

Image: AP