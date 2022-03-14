Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a hospital to meet the soldiers injured during the ongoing war on Sunday. According to a statement released by Ukraine Presidential Press Service, Zelenskyy, the soldiers were injured while resisting Russian troops to enter the capital region, Kyiv. During his visit, the press service said that Zelenskyy interacted with wounded soldiers and clicked selfies with them. "The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited the wounded defenders of Ukraine in the hospital," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense wrote in a tweet. While interacting with the soldiers, he expressed gratitude to the soldiers who gave the supreme sacrifice for the nation and appreciated the wounded soldiers for resisting the Russian troops from entering the national capital. The Ukrainian President also presented state awards to wounded soldiers.

Президент України Володимир Зеленський відвідав у госпіталі поранених захисників України 🇺🇦



🔊 «Хлопці, швидше одужуйте. Вірю: найкращим подарунком до вашої виписки буде наша спільна перемога!» - зазначив @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/lHYZJHWvp8 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 13, 2022

According to the Presidential Press Service, he was accompanied by the head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, the president’s press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov and others. Zelenskyy also met soldiers who were admitted to the intensive care unit and honoured the hospital staff for their exemplary work in difficult conditions. Notably, his visit came after the Russian missiles pounded a military training base in western Ukraine on Sunday, resulting in the killing of 35 people and injuring several others.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy also address the nation in a video message where he said nearly 1,25,000 civilians have been evacuated through safe-passage corridors so far. "We have already evacuated almost 1,25,000 people to the safe territory through humanitarian corridors. The main task today is Mariupol. Our convoy with humanitarian aid is two hours away from Mariupol. Only 80km (left)," Zelenskyyy said. "We’re doing everything to counter occupiers who are even blocking Orthodox priests accompanying this aid, food, water and medicine. There are 100 tons of the most necessary things that Ukraine sent to its citizens," he added.

596 civilians were killed and more than 1,097 were injured: UNHRC

In a report, the UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) said since the invasion, at least 596 civilians were killed and more than 1,097 were injured. The Geneva-based office had documented 579 civilian deaths and 1,002 injured a day earlier.

It is worth mentioning Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine.

