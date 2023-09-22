Zelenskyy In US Lauds Ukraine's Soldiers As They 'chew And Choke The Russian Occupiers'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his visit to the United States, praised the unwavering determination of Ukrainian soldiers in their battle against Russian occupiers. Speaking at the US National Archives Museum in Washington, Zelenskyy described how Ukraine's soldiers, in their pursuit of victory, embody the spirit of US President Abraham Lincoln, inspiring Zelenskyy's admiration for his own country's warriors.

"In our victorious battles for Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Snake Island in the Black Sea. In our battle for Bakhmut, where our soldiers are pressing forward, no matter what. In our fight for every inch of Ukrainian land. Every day of this war, Ukrainian soldiers hold on with the grip of a bulldog. They chew and choke the Russian occupiers as much as possible," Zelenskyy affirmed.

Today in the US National Archives, Olena @ZelenskaUA and I addressed American officials, businesses, and the public. We expressed our gratitude to the U.S. and all Americans who support Ukraine at the call of their hearts. We called for unity in fighting for our shared freedom. pic.twitter.com/ApSN5uXoXv — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 21, 2023

"Among the documents I saw today at the National Archives was Abraham Lincoln's telegram to General Grant," Zelenskyy posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Among the documents I saw today at the National Archives was Abraham Lincoln’s telegram to General Grant. An inspiring document. “Hold on with a bulldog grip, and chew and choke as much as possible,” – President Lincoln's words reflect the courage and faith that helped America. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 21, 2023

Biden announces substantial military aid package

During a meeting at the White House earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden pledged substantial military aid to Ukraine, totaling $325 million. This aid package includes weapons and air defences aimed at bolstering Ukraine's capabilities in its ongoing conflict with Russian forces. Biden reassured Zelenskyy that "the American people are determined to see to it that we do all we can to ensure the world stands with you."

Questions about the aid already provided by the United States were raised during the meeting in Congress. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who faced opposition from some far-right Republicans on the issue of supporting Ukraine, posed a crucial question to Zelenskyy: "What do you need, and what's your plan for victory?" McCarthy commended Zelenskyy's responses, stating that he "heard a lot of positive things."

Looking ahead to Ukraine's counteroffensive, Zelenskyy acknowledged the challenges posed by entrenched Russia's defences. Independent Senator Angus King shared insights into Ukraine's strategy, stating, "They believe they will make slow but steady progress, but it's not going to be quick."

Notably, Russia launched its most intense strikes in a month across Ukrainian cities just hours before Zelenskyy's arrival at US Congress.