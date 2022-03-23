Zelenskyy Invites Pope Francis To Visit Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Russian Invasion

Amidst the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Pope Francis to visit his country. Expressing confidence that his administration would be able to arrange the visit, Zelenskyy highlighted that it would support Ukrainians in the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives. His remarks came Tuesday, following his telephonic conversation with the Pontiff.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy thanked the Pope for his "clear and strong position" against the war as well as his prayers for Ukraine. Pope Francis had previously offered to mediate between both the warring sides to end the war. Notably, last week, the pontiff had paid a visit to the Russian Embassy in Rome wherein he appealed for “greater space for negotiations.”

"In the morning I spoke with His Holiness Pope Francis about the search for peace for Ukraine, for our state, about the atrocities of the occupiers, about the humanitarian corridors to the surrounding cities. I thanked His Holiness for his clear and strong position against the war and for his prayers for Ukraine. I invited him to visit our country at this crucial time. I believe that we will be able to organize this important visit, which will definitely support each of us, each of the Ukrainians," he said.

Talked to @Pontifex. Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated. Thanked for the prayers for Ukraine and peace. pic.twitter.com/wj4hmrTRGd — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2022

What is happening in Ukraine?

It has been 28 days since the war between the two ex-Soviet states began and thousands of people have died on both sides. Bogged down by ‘unexpected’ Ukrainian resistance, Russian troops are now launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases. Mariupol- a strategic port on the Sea of Azov has been under bombardment for over three weeks and has seen some of the worst horrors of the war. City officials said at least 2,300 people have died, with some buried in mass graves. Speaking to Associated Press, one refugee said, “People there (in Mariupol) do not even have water”. Fresh clashes emerged in Makariv where Ukrainian troops said that they regained control of the Kyiv suburb.

