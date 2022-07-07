Zelenskyy Issues 3 Decrees For Presenting State Awards To Defenders Of Ukraine's Liberty

As Ukrainian soldiers continue to put forth tough resilience against the invading Russian troops, embattled leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently signed three decrees instituting state rewards for Ukrainian defenders. The President issued Decree No. 470/2022, through which 63 Ukrainian troops, including one posthumously— would receive awards. Furthermore, 198 military personnel would receive state awards, 63 of them posthumously, as per document No. 471/2022. Whereas Decree No. 472/2022 would award 50 Ukrainian militaries, Ukrinform reported.

According to a report by Ukrinform, the necessary decrees have been posted on the Ukrainian president's website.

Meanwhile, earlier in July, 634 defenders of Ukraine received state honours from President Zelenskyy. In accordance with Decree No. 460/2022, the President awarded 237 military personnel, 223 of whom received their decorations posthumously. Awards were presented to 187 defenders, 32 of them posthumously, in line with Decree no. 461/2022. A total of 224 military members received decorations from the head of state, 36 of them posthumously, as per Decree No. 462/2022.

Ukraine's state awards given to the defenders of Ukraine

In addition to this, Ukrainian service personnel were honoured for their individual bravery and selfless deeds in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for adherence to the military oath, as per the decrees that were reportedly been made public on the head of the state's website. They were awarded the 'orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi', "For Courage," 'Danylo Halytskyi', medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "For Impeccable Service," "Defender of the Fatherland," and "For a Saved Life," citing the decrees, Ukrinform reported.

Zelenskyy termed Russia's attack 'barbarism'

Meanwhile, in response to the attacks on the Kharkiv region on June 6, the embattled Ukrainian President stated that the Pedagogical University in Kharkiv has been demolished by a Russian missile strike, which includes the main building, lecture halls, university museum and scientific library, according to a statement from Ukraine’s President Office.

He added, “This characterises the Russian invasion with 100% accuracy. When it comes to the definition of barbarism, this strike fits the bill the most. Only an enemy of civilisation and humanity can do such things - strike missiles at a university, a pedagogical university.”

In addition to this, according to the President, a statue that was in the square in front of the university was damaged as a result of the attack. It is the second monument to Hryhoriy Skovoroda, the statement claims. The statue is still standing despite being covered in debris. In addition, in May, due to the Russian bombing, the Skovoroda museum in the Kharkiv region was completely destroyed by fire.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy reported that it appeared that the Western artillery—the weapons they had obtained from their allies—had started to work fairly effectively. He continued by saying that their defenders do pretty evident damage to the occupants' depots and other crucial areas for their logistics. Zelenskyy pointed out that as a consequence, the Russian army's offensive potential is significantly reduced.

(Image: AP)