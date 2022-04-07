At war with Russia, a resolute Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in a mega-exclusive interview on Thursday, April 7. While the atrocities continue to transpire in Ukraine and multiple media outlets continue to break stories from afar, President Zelenskyy personally thanked Republic for covering the ground reality of the ongoing war. He also conveyed his appreciation for the opportunity to connect with the Indian public through the channel which currently has the largest on-ground presence in Ukraine.

Ever since the war broke out in Ukraine, on February 24, Republic’s frontline reporters, Deputy Editor Shawan Sen along with Mridul Sharma, Piyush Mishra, and Swarnali Sarkar, braved all odds, to bring the latest developments of war to viewers in India and worldwide.

"Thank you to Republic TV. It is an opportunity for me to talk to ordinary people through your TV channel, to talk to the people of your wonderful nation. 'Cause in this way our ordinary people can protect and defend ourselves by showing what is happening to us. What Russians are doing against us," the Ukrainian president said. "Thank you and the journalists of Republic TV and the other journalists who are working in Ukraine and informing and spreading the true information," President Zelenskyy added.

Watch the full interview here:

Republic in Ukraine

Even before the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated into a full-fledged war, Republic Media Network's team was on-ground reporting from Ukraine. As Russian troops marched into Ukraine on February 24, from the Donbass area, Republic's Patrick Lancaster highlighted the gravity of the situation.

Soon, as Russian troops started unleashing devastation on Ukraine's cities, Republic's team led by Shawan Sen ensured that viewers across the world were informed about every development that unfolded in the war-torn country. Sen and the team's reportage brought to light the horrors that come with war. From shellings in Zhytomyr to the Bucha massacre, Republic Media Network, with the largest on-ground presence in the war-torn country, brought to light every development as it happened.

On Thursday, April 7, Sen was reporting live from Ukraine's Borodyanka, which has been undergoing relentless military aggression ever since being captured by Russian troops on February 28. The city has been abandoned after incessant airstrikes, bombardments and missile attacks by the Kremlin's armed forces.

From the resilience that Ukrainian troops showed in the face of the invading Russian Army to horrors unleashed on Ukraine's cities and the bravery of troops fighting, there is very little that has missed Republic TV's cameras.

As the war does not appear to slow down even after over a month, Republic Media Network's team continues to bring to its viewers every single development live from the war-torn nation.

In the latest report from Borodyanka, Republic depicted the bomb disposal squads who were seen disposing off cassette bombs in the aftermath of heavy Russian shelling. Numerous visuals of the bomb site indicate how the city has been completely ruined with numerous cars which were parked on the streets now reduced to rubble. Going as per civilians' claims, the number of casualties reported in Borodyanka may be higher than the other cities, including the capital city Kyiv and Bucha.

(Image: Republic)