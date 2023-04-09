Zelenskyy Likely To Visit German Spa City Of Aachen To Accept Charlemagne Prize: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly planning his first visit to Germany since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The visit is said to include a trip to the spa city of Aachen in western Germany, where Zelenskyy will be receiving the prestigious Charlemagne Prize. German newspaper Bild broke the news of the upcoming visit, which is expected to take place next month.

The Charlemagne Prize, which recognises contributions to European unity, will be presented to Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine for their "heroism" in the face of Russian aggression. The award organisers had previously commended Zelenskyy's "courage, leadership and tactical sensitivity" and lauded the Ukrainian people for their steadfast defense of freedom, democracy, and self-determination.

German Chancellor will deliver the commendation speech

According to a report in Bild, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to deliver a speech of commendation at the Charlemagne Prize ceremony. However, the article notes that an impending counteroffensive by Ukraine may require the president to attend the event virtually instead.

Here is what you need to know about the prize

The Charlemagne Prize is one of the most prestigious and oldest prizes awarded for contributions to European unification. It was established in 1950. Notable recipients include the British wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill and George Marshall, after whom Marshall plan is named. The prize is named after Charlemagne, the founder of the Holy Roman Empire, and it is awarded annually in Aachen, Germany.

The prize is awarded to individuals or organisations that have contributed significantly to the unity of Europe, and it has been awarded to a wide range of figures, including politicians, academics, and religious leaders. Previous recipients include former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, ex-US President Bill Clinton, and the European Union itself.

In recent years, the Charlemagne Prize has increasingly focused on recognizing individuals and organizations that have promoted European values, such as democracy, freedom, and human rights. The prize committee has also recognized individuals who have worked to promote European integration in the face of challenges such as the refugee crisis and Brexit.

The prize ceremony typically includes a commendation speech by a prominent political figure, such as a head of state or government. The winner of the prize is also invited to give a speech, and the ceremony is attended by European leaders, dignitaries, and members of the public.