Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused the West of killing Ukrainians as he asked the EU nations, US, UK and the allied nations to provide Kyiv with fighter jets so that Kyiv’s forces can counter Russian missiles. “The peaceful Vinnytsya just was bombed. More to come. If we will not receive help now, I will be convinced that the West is also interested in the slow elimination of Ukrainians,” said Ukraine’s leader in a recorded address shared on his Twitter account.

Zelenskyy also asked Ukrainians to keep up with the stern resistance and promised the Russian invaders would have “not one quiet moment”.“They will have no peace here,” Zelenskyy had said, as he asked the NATO to declare a no-fly zone, a request which was rejected by the Alliance as it argued that such a declaration could imply the NATO planes to attack the Russian planes should they violate the air corridor.

In his address to Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, ”We have been fighting for 11 days. For freedom. For the state. We persevered. We already understand how we will rebuild our country.” He had also accused the Russian state media of spreading misinformation about Ukrainian forces and his own location in what he stated was to discourage resistance fighters and erode support for Ukraine from nations worldwide. Russian media had reported that a Russian lawmaker claims that Zelenskyy “hastily fled” Kyiv for Lviv in far western Ukraine. As he expressed anger on the 30-member alliance for not providing support to Ukraine in its fight against the brutal assaults, Zelsnkyy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the West for not declaring a no-fly zone over its airspace or bolstering Ukraine’s air support.

In a blistering address, Zelenskyy had also slammed what he described as ‘weak’ NATO for its decision of not implementing a no-fly zone adding that ‘people will die because of you’. Ukraine’s leader said that Ukrainians have put up a fierce resistance against the Russian army that continued the heavy shelling across the civilian cities. He lambasted NATO for not banning the Russian aircraft that he stated would have provided the civilians with some protection from the air.

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also shared a video showing how the Sukhoi Su-34SM of the Russian Air Force struck the Ukrainian military infrastructure during a special operation. In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, Russian forces were also seen seizing the control of a military base near the city of Kherson under assault. Russian Defence Ministry announced that its military has destroyed 2,203 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure during the Special Military Operation. Moscow had earlier declared a partial ceasefire on the route for the civilians to escape the war zone. But hours later, the ceasefire was breached and Russia took control of several Ukrainian cities.

Image: AP