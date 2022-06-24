Wishes poured in for Ukraine after the European Union (EU) on Thursday gave a go-ahead to the war-torn nation toward membership in the bloc. Acting with uncharacteristic speed and unity to pull Ukraine away from Russian influence amid the Moscow-Kyiv war, the 27-nation-bloc mustered the required unanimous approval to grant Ukraine the candidate status, which has set in motion a membership process, which is expected to take years or even decades.

Shortly after the decision was announced by the EU, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was joined by several other leaders to hail the bloc’s decision. French President Emmanuel Macron, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were among some of the Western leaders who welcomed Ukraine getting EU candidacy status.

It is to mention here that the EU granted the candidate status to Moldova as well, which is a poor non-NATO Eastern European country bordering war-torn Ukraine. Touting the decision by the bloc, which was taken by leaders in a meeting at a summit in Brussels, the German Chancellor said “27 times yes!” and added, “Here's to good cooperation in the European family!”

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said it was "an absolutely historic moment for the European Union Nations" and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called the EU's decision to grant Ukraine candidate status for the bloc "a very strong message". The president of the war-torn nation, Zelenskyy also declared, “Ukraine’s future is within the EU”.

Referring to the duration of the Russia-Ukraine war and the decades since Ukraine became independent following the split of the Soviet Union, Zelenskyy said, “It’s a victory. We have been waiting for 120 days and 30 years…And now we will defeat the enemy.” Ukrainian Defence minister Dmytro Kuleba also said in a video address along with European Union Commission Vice President Josep Borrell that "Ukrainians belong to the European family".

Ursula von der Leyen: 'It's a good day for Europe'

Additionally, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also called Thursday a “good day for Europe”. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell declared “Ukraine will prevail. Europe will prevail” following the momentous step by the 27-nation bloc. Borrell also said that granting candidacy to Ukraine “marks the beginning of a long journey that we will walk together.” President of the European Council Charles Michel also joined the celebration and noted "Our future is together".

Image: AP

